Chicago on Broadway Comes to The Valentine Theatre

Since 1996 the Broadway musical Chicago has been welcomed and adored by international audiences for its powerful homage to the Windy City’s 1920s nightclub scene. The story follows the lovable and troubled Roxie Hart and how misfortune leads her on a musical journey through corruption in the criminal justice system and shady nightlife surrounding Post WWI Chicago. Winner of six Tony Awards, including best Musical Revival, experience the jazz age through song and dance.

Read our article on Chicago featuring an interview with Dylis Croman who plays Roxie Hart here.

$70-$90 | 8pm Saturday, October 13

Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

419-242-3490 | valentinetheatre.com