Marjory Goodloe rose from the rough streets of Chicago, surviving an impoverished childhood riddled with physical and sexual abuse, to become a noted author, speaker and activist, now known by the professional moniker Marjory the Motivator. Her story of courage and survival against incredible odds has been adapted for the stage with More Than Meets The Eye, based on Goodloe’s book. $20. 6-8pm. Saturday, November 4.

Lourdes University

6832 Convent Blvd. | Sylvania

419-824-3961 | marjorycurry.com