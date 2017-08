On May 13, lauded opera singer Renée Fleming performed at the Metropolitan Opera for the last time, bidding farewell to her mastered craft. For many, that was a final concert— but not for Toledoans. See the star soprano when Renée Fleming joins the Toledo Symphony Orchestra for a one night performance. 8-11pm. Wednesday, June 7. $49+

Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle

2445 Monroe St. | 419-246-8000

Toledosymphony.com