Adult acting classes at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre

Maybe you fantasize about performing onstage. Maybe you’ve acted in the past but need some coaching. Maybe you haven’t been getting the roles you auditioned for. Maybe you need to boost your self-esteem. Whatever your reason, The Craft of Acting is an adult acting class that offers a step forward. Open to adults 17 years or older, instructor and professional actress Deborah M. Coulter-Harris, Ph.D. will show you the fundamental elements and methods of acting in this two-month course. Register early, space is limited. $200. 12:30-2:30pm, Sundays. September 10-November 5, with a showcase at 7pm on Friday, November 10.

Toledo Repertoire Theatre

16 10th St. | 419-243-9277

toledorep.org