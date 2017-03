World-renowned artist Rudolf Bauer didn’t stop making art when he was in a Nazi prison, he sketched on scraps of paper. But Bauer did stop painting when a feud between himself, his love and his patron erupted. Find out why when Actors Collaborative Toledo present “Bauer” by Lauren Gunderson. 7pm. Thursday, March 23.

The Toledo Museum of Art Little Theatre

2445 Monroe St. | 419-255-8000 | act419.org