ACT Spotlight Series: Take offs and landings

Actors Collaborative Toledo will spotlight two one-actor shows about the ups and downs of identity: The Tricky Part and Grounded will both play during two mid-October weekends.

John Duvall assumes the solo role in The Tricky Part on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 21. The story, a man’s look back at his past relationships, sexual and spiritual experiences, was a 2004 Obie award winner and recipient of two Drama Desk nominations.

On Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 20, Marissa Rex will play the role of an ace fighter pilot reassigned to operate military drones after an unplanned pregnancy in Grounded, from the award-winning playwright of Elephant’s Graveyard, George Brant.

All shows cost $10 and will begin at 8pm.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

1201 Madison Ave. | 419-205-0409

act419.org