Another traditional fairytale will take the stage when local theater group 3B Productions presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this modern Broadway classic brings new songs to the story of learning to love no matter what. Thursday, March 8 through Sunday, March 11. Prices and times vary.

Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St.

419-897-8902 | 3bproductions.org