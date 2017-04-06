The Wheeler Farms Butterfly House opens its doors for spring Containing over 1,000 butterflies and 100 different species that originate from North America, South America and Asia, the facility teaches guests about the life cycle and environmental impact of these insects. Since the lifespan of a butterfly is only two to three weeks, a new species is introduced every week. Staff will be present to answer questions.

10am-4pm, Monday-Saturday | Noon- 4pm, Sunday

Open Monday, May 1-October 29

$9/adults, $8/seniors, $7/ kids.



Wheeler Farms

11455 Obee Rd. | Whitehouse

419-877-2733 | wheelerfarms.com