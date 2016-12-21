Young or old, fun or grinchy, in NW Ohio, there’s always something to do on New Year’s Eve. We treat the holiday like a fine wine— sip it until no one is looking and then take big gulps.

Fortunately, there is plenty of sips in the form of family-friendly events and gulps— with nightclub parties and the like. Whatever you do, you’re going to have a better year than the one you’re leaving behind. Check out our ever-expanding list to decide how you’re going to drink in the New Year.

1. Zoo Year’s Eve

Because responsible parents (like mine used to be) don’t let their kids stay up to watch the ball drop in New York, the Toledo Zoo is hosting Noon Year’s Eve, transplanting the ethereal feeling of new possibility (read: profound inebriation) to exactly 12 hours prior to the actual New Year. Just don’t show up completely sloshed; there will be kids there who might accidentally look up to you as a role model. The lights start blinging from 3-9pm. Toledo Zoo & Aquarium, 2 Hippo Way., 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org Free with admission.

2. Chef’s Garden’s Greatest Hits

The Culinary Vegetable Institute at The Chef’s Garden is throwing one rad dinner party to see off 2016 and welcome 2017. Feast on seven courses of the chefs’ most requested dishes while sipping on Hendrick’s 75 cocktails before heading home with a complimentary bottle of bubbly in hand. Please reserve your seat in advance. $110. 6:30pm, doors. 7-10:30pm, dinner. Culinary Vegetable Institute, 12304 Mudbrook Rd., Milan. 419-499-7500. culinaryvegetableinstitute.com

3. Hensville ball drops

Doubtlessly one of the most happening hubs in NW Ohio for the big ball drop, Hensville will be going off in proper style with an assortment of activities for “kids of all ages.”

As long as that age is over 21. Depending on how serious you want to take your New Year (and 2016 will be a good one to leave behind for many of us), the downtown district offers affairs that range from black tie formal to casual. Fleetwood’s Tap Room and the Hensville Park Party Tent are hewing towards casual, each with live music, drinking aplenty and a champagne toast at midnight.9pm-1am. $20/advance, $25/day of. Hensville, 9 N. St. Clair St., 419-725-4392. hensvilletoledo.com

The Armory and Nine at Hensville are the destination for revelers who really want to make merry in style. With a declaration of formal/semi-formal attire, these two hotspots will be keeping things classy. If you want to find a Toledo bigwig to ring in the New Year with, these are your best bets. The Downtown 419 Black and White Party at The Armory features light apps, a signature cocktail for the event and the requisite champagne toast. DJ Muha will keep things nice and lively.9pm-1am. $45/advance $55/day of. The Armory, 4th floor, Hensville, 9 N. St. Clair St., 419-725-4392. hensvilletoledo.com

Nine at Hensville hosts their NYE Dinner All-Access Party with a five-course meal and paired signature cocktail. Champagne for the ball drop and Tim Oehlers will provide the live tunes. The bonus here is that you gain access to ALL parties at Hensville that night. Sure, you’ll be the best dressed in the casual party tent, but that will almost guarantee you a smooch at midnight. 9pm-1am. $68/advance $75/day of. NINE at Hensville, 9 N. St. Clair St., 419-725-4392. hensvilletoledo.com

4. Hayes sleighs

If you’ve been putting off visiting President Rutherford B. Hayes’ Presidential Library and Museums (the first presidential library, mind you, so a good place to start), perhaps New Year’s Eve is the perfect time. Take a sleigh ride around the grounds, where the various trees have been dedicated to key figures in Hayes’ life. Enjoy the winter scenes and the backside of a horse as you bundle up to stay warm on your ride. And considering the estate has unveiled its awesome model train display, you could kill two proverbial birds with one proverbial stone. The only reason you have to not go is because you’re already committed to one of these other parties. 1-4pm. $3/rider free/kids 2 and under. Hayes Presidential Center, Fremont. 1-800-998-7737, ext. 231. rbhayes.org

5. Craps in the new year

Mamma needs a new pair of shoes in 2017! You can win the money for them by showing up to the Hollywood Casino’s NYE blastoff. Shake your moneymaker to the music of DJ Mark Mixx and DJ Rob Sample in the H Lounge and then actually make some money at the tables. This party should keep you warm into the late hours, so don’t be afraid to dress hot. Starts at Noon. Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St., 419-661-5200. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

6. Laugh in the New Year

Venture to Northwood and laugh 2016 away with a hearty chuckle during this show dinner, which includes chips/salsa, a queso blanco appetizer, the fajita entree, and a “giant” chocolate chip cookie. Just use caution when laughing during ingestion; good comedy mixed with active eating can be construed as a choking hazard in some circles. 6pm. $30. Cabo Loco Mexi-Bar & Burgers, 2497 E. Broadway St., Northwood. 567-249-4885. facebook.com/CaboLocoToledo

7. Ball drop… in the corner pocket

Cue up the NYE ball drop one cue ball at a time. Divey-yet-sick, Miss Cue South holds its own as one of Toledo’s preeminent pool halls, which only lends to its mystique as a New Year’s Eve destination. Open bar for beer and mixed drinks! Free pool, darts, ping pong and shuffleboard. Group discounts available, designated driver gets in free. 9pm-1am. $50/person. Miss Cue South, 1720 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-865-3792. misscuetoledo.com

8. Club options

Hobnob with Toledo’s Old Money crowd during The Toledo Club’s three New Year’s Eve soirées that run the celebratory gamut characteristic of upper-tax-bracket-dwelling patrons, including a four-course early dinner ($55/person). There’s also a dinner-and-dancing party with hors d’oeuvres, coursed meal and dancing to the Jeff McDonald Swing Band (upstairs) or dancing to the Mike Miller Jamm Band (downstairs) for $95/person that includes a midnight champagne toast. For night owls, there’s a “Late Night Celebration in the Centennial Room” for $45/person that includes “late night” hors d’oeuvres, champagne and a balloon drop, in addition to noodling tunes from the Mike Miller Jamm Band. Starts at 5pm. The Toledo Club, 235 14th St.419-254-2961. toledoclub.org

9. Dance into 2017

If you want a party that is straight going off, look no further than what Realm Nightclub is offering. Gift bags for the first 200 couples, a photobooth, balloon drop with prizes and even VIP sections with bottle service, to let people know your NYE game is tight. Plus there will be a live telecast of the Times Square event and entertainment from Peanutbutter Williams, Ian Thomas, Virgil Garcia and Joseph Crawford. It’s a dress-up event, so no jeans, but there will be a complimentary buffet, and de rigeur Champagne toast at midnight. Realm drivers are available for pickup and drop-off. 8pm. $25/advance $35/day of. Realm Nightclub, 135 S. Byrne Rd. 419-214-1005. realmtoledo.com

10. Potter’s New Year

Who says the new year has to be rung in with drunken bacchanalia? Sometimes it’s just nice to end a long, weird year with some pleasant pottery-making in the AM. The 577 Foundation is doing a Pottery Barn New Year’s event for the whole family (or just the lone wolf in all of us). Each person gets two bisque pots to glaze and fire how they like in the outdoor kiln. No experience needed! Dress warm and delight in a small breakfast buffet. There’s a limit of 20 people, so get on this early. All attendees must register in advance. 9am. $25. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 419-874-4174. 577foundation.org

11. Jazz and grub

Dive into your last five-course meal of 2016 with style. Registry Bistro is offering a sumptuous Prix Fixe menu with some truly decadent offerings. Or if you aren’t hungry, dip into the jazz club for some good music and fine cocktails. It’s your New Year’s Eve, tailor it accordingly. Reservations are filling up fast, call yesterday. 6pm-12:30am. $90/per person for dinner $10/jazz lounge cover. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444. registrybistro.com

12. Country clubbing

If you’re thinking about joining a country club in 2017, why not use the NYE bash at Brandywine to inform your decision. Opening up to the public for the night, there’s a full schedule of events to be had, including a photobooth, dinner buffet, dancing and live music from Calen & The Savages. It’s a semi-formal event, so leave your pajama bottoms and crass trucker hat at home. Cash bar. Register ASAP. 6pm-1am. $65. Brandywine Country Club, 6904 Salisbury Rd., Maumee. 419-865-2393. brandywineccm@gmail.com

13. Viva la revolution

You’re young and trendy, you’ve got a pocket full of cash, but you don’t know what your New Year’s Eve looks like. Don’t worry, Revolution Grille has your back to end 2016. Feast on six courses, doubtlessly paired brilliantly by Chef Rob and Sommelier Alex. Live music by Jason Hudson. Only 70 spaces are available, so you’d better jump on this fast. 6:30pm. Revolution Grille, 5333 Monroe St., 419-841-0066. revolutiongrille.com

14. New Year’s Soup

Pair beats and soup this New Year’s as Wesley’s Bar gets FONKY. Yeah, you read that right. Easily the chillest crowd in town, Wesley’s should be going off with some good people, some good tunes by DJ Sandman and a whole lot of that aforementioned soup by Chef Risher. Oh and there’ll be some alcohol too— don’t forget that part. 10pm-2am. Wesley’s Bar, 1201 Adams St. 419-255-3333. wesleysbar.com Free

15 .Hike 2017

There’s a school of thought that says be healthy and treat your body well. There’s another school of thought that says have as much fun as you can, consequences be damned. On New Year’s Eve, do both. Pre-game for the parties with the Maumee Bay New Year’s Event Night Hike. Take in the scenic natural landscape before you go get wrecked on Goldschläger in some parking lot, the best of both worlds.

7-9pm. Maumee Bay State Park, 1400 State Park Rd., Oregon. 419-836-7758. ohio.org Free

16. Dinner date

Avenue Bistro is keeping it light this New Year’s Eve. Offering a limited menu, they will still be partying into 2017 with a DJ and a champagne toast at midnight. The DJ comes in at 9pm, so you don’t have to worry about the party cresting too early.

4pm-1am. Avenue Bistro (Regency Plaza), 6710 W Central Ave. # 1, 419-841-5944. centralavenuebistro.com Free (unless you’re there for the food, standard dinner pricing applies)

17. What’s up, Doc?

Head over to Doc Watson’s NYE Bash for an upbeat, fun party to ring in the new year. Enjoy a champagne toast at midnight, their full menu, a DJ and party favors. If you end up going a little too hard, no worries— the next day Doc’s will be back open for their satisfying breakfast and famous Bloody Mary Bar, beginning at 8am until 2pm. 8pm-2am. $5. Doc Watson’s, 1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com

18. Walleye from the sky

The best tradition in New Year’s Eve drops belongs to Port Clinton. The city drops a 600 pound, 20-foot Walleye to ring in the new year. If a big, fake fish on a rope isn’t enough to lure you in, consider the package Port Clinton wraps it in. “The Walleye Capital of the World” dedicates the day to all things Walleye, including walleye cinnamon chips, walleye chowder, walleye popcorn and walleye wine. It gets crowded and cold, so dress accordingly. 3pm-midnight. Downtown N. Madison St., Port Clinton. portclinton.org Free

19. Under the mask

Celebrate the new year with an element of surprise during Mulvaney’s Bunkers New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party. One of the largest parties in Toledo, the Bunker has prepped 2000 balloons for the midnight drop. Enjoy an evening of festivities, including live entertainment from DJ Scholar, DJ Akademik and DJ Stixx, and a full dinner buffet, a champagne toast and party favors. 8pm-2am. $25. Mulvaney’s Bunker Irish Pub and Grub, 4941 Dorr St., 419-531-3800. mulvaneysbunker.com

20. A tasty ending

Want to finish 2016 with a good taste in your mouth? Spend New Year’s Eve with Element 112 for a gourmet meal. The six course tasting menu features an elegant, sophisticated sampling of delectable, contemporary dishes, such as smoked beef wellington, dark chocolate mousse with blood orange jam, foie gras, and more. See the full menu online. Three seatings: 5:30pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm. $65. Tickets are prepaid and include dinner only; any menu upgrades, beverages, tax, and gratuity, will be charged separately on the evening. Element 112, 5735 N. Main St., 419-517-1104. element112restaurant.com

21. Dinner and dancing

Put on your dancing shoes for memorable evening that will swing you into the new year. La Scola Italian Grill and The Ballroom Company is hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala. Learn from the professionals during a dance lesson, enjoy appetizers, dinner, and then show off your moves while dancing all night before a champagne toast at midnight. 7:30pm-1am. $30/for evening without dinner. Cost before 12/25: $60/person, $440/table of 8, $550/table of 10. After 12/25: $70/person, $540/table of 8, $650/table of 10. Graystone Hall, 29101 Hufford Rd., Perrysburg. For more information or to make a reservations, contact Cheryl Nicolaidis 419-350-6580. lascolaitaliangrill.com

22. Level up for the new year

Mix a little nostalgia with the future by celebrating at REST & Bar 145 New Year’s Eve 2016 Party. Hit the arcade at RESET to play classic games, munch on complimentary hors d’oeuvres, drink from an ice luge, help yourself on the draft beer wall, plus celebrate with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Live music by Dj Manny and Dj Adubb will start at 9pm. 8pm-2:30am. $25. Bar 145 & RESET, 5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com

23. Laugh your way into 2017

Settle into the new year with an evening of laughter. Head to the Toledo Funny Bone for a comedy show and dinner buffet. Catch performances by J Bliss, Rocky Dale Davis and Zach Martina and a full NYE buffet, which included crab cakes, prime rib, shrimp cocktail, gumbo, salmon, and much more. Reservations will only be take over the phone. 5pm/doors, 7pm/show. $60. Funny Bone, 419-931-3474. toledo.funnybone.com

24. GD+B New Year’s 2017



Celebrate Graphic Design + Build’s birthday during their annual New Year’s extravaganza. The builders are known for cooking up some seriously cool party installations, so this is a party the creatively-minded can’t miss. This year’s theme is boardwalk. 9pm-3am. $20/pre-sale at the shop, $30/at the door. Graphic Design + Build, 15 N. Huron St., graphitedandb.com