- Members of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie (ACLE) were on hand to protest and hand out leaflets during John Kasich’s recent State of the State speech in Sandusky. “We’re not going to let him get away with using Lake Erie as a photo op, while he lets factory farms use it as a toilet,” said Kathy Mockensturm, ACLE member. 700 million gallons of CAFO runoff annually does tend to make Lake Erie seem that way…
- Ohio EPA director Craig Butler granted Sandusky $1 million to help reduce nutrients that cause algal blooms in Lake Erie. According to the paper of record in the area, The Chronicle, “We look at Sandusky Bay as a microcosm for the rest of the Western Lake Erie basin.” Butler said. “The Ohio Healthy Lake Erie Initiative works through engineering projects in restoring wetlands and mudflats in the bay. They really act as critical kidneys, if you will, for these watersheds and help us restore the water quality that we need.”
- Strong walleye, steelhead and yellow perch hatches from the last couple of years are expected to yield great fishing in NW Ohio over the season. While the per-day limit of catches is four, the walleye, depending on their age are expected to range from 16-28+ inches.
- Don’t let Earth Day pass by while you sit on the couch! Join the Third Battle for Lake Eerie with the ACLE on Saturday, April 22 at 1pm, when they meet at Friendship Park (131st St., Point Place). Watch their slideshow that spells out just how much trouble the lake is in (HINT: It’s a lot) and find out how you can get involved.
Water Watch: Something is still fishy
. April 19, 2017.