Toledo’s slow roll for the dead

Take a leisurely bike ride in remembrance of ancestors past (and passed!). The Día de los Muertos Ride invites all bike enthusiasts to roll on a trip from Toledo Bikes down through International Park and back. An approximately five-mile slow ride, this event allows you to dress up (if you choose). Lights are required on your bike and helmets are recommended. Family friendly. Open for all with an afterparty at The Attic. 8:30-10:30pm.

Monday, October 30.

Toledo Bikes

1114 Washington St.

419-386-6090 | toledobikes.org