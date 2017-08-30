Toledo Game Room hosts annual Board Game Day

When the Game Room hosts their annual Board Game Day, they’re not talking Candyland, Life or even Chutes and Ladders. Think broader, new civilization games like Settlers of Catan, Munchkin, and Dead of Winter. There will also be card games and instructionals on how to play— plenty of fun for the whole family. Prizes will be given throughout the day and participants can earn raffle tickets by learning or teaching new games. If you’re interested in teaching, call ahead to schedule a time. 20 percent off all board games that day. 11am-midnight. Saturday, September 2.

Toledo Game Room

3001 W. Sylvania Ave | 419-475-3775

toledogameroom.com