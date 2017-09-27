Toledo City Politics Guide 2017: Mayoral Candidates

See the rest of our Politics Guide, which includes questions and

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform: My platform revolves the following core tenets: economic growth and job creation; protecting our drinking water and Lake Erie; providing for safe, livable neighborhoods; and providing effective and efficient city services.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Compassion, truthfulness, and integrity.

I live and work by these values every day as your Mayor.

What keeps me up at night: Making the right decisions in the present that will create a positive and sustainable future for all Toledoans.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: As I have been, I will continue to seek common ground, shared vision, and values.

Proudest moment as Mayor of Toledo: I have many, but I’m always especially proud whenever a citizen receives great customer service dealing with the city.

My unfinished business: I will work with communities to create livable neighborhoods where families can work, live and play.

Fixing the streets: We have instituted several methods to repair residential streets. We will use all methods and resources available to fix our aging infrastructure.

Increasing accessibility: We are continually working to provide access to all citizens. We have resources that can help with translation for limited English speakers and will always work to ensure all Toledoans needs are met.

How Toledo should promote diversity: We can connect the various groups and organizations working on issues of diversity and inclusion, while using the Board of Community Relations to promote activities and opportunities to engage with each other.

Improving housing: We’ve successfully worked on many programs that help to address housing stock issues. The City has a program where citizens can apply to purchase vacant lots to decrease neglect.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes. TPD currently does carry Narcan.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. We need to re-think our public transportation system.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. We can encourage similar growth in all our

neighborhoods.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes. We must continue to call for state/federal

government aid.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

Not true.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

There is no relationship. We are working with the Black & Brown Coalition to improve police-community relations.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

On the rise in Toledo. We must continue to attract young people in order for our city to thrive in the future.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Closing the learning gap and creating more lifelong learning opportunities.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

To come to an agreement on a Regional Water Authority that protects Toledoans. This will help create a more sustainable future for our water and our environment.

Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Provides an opportunity for further economic growth.

Wade Kapszukiewicz

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform: I am running for Mayor because I believe that the City needs new leadership to move forward. We are at a crossroads. The time is now to figure out the big plans and dream the big ideas to make Toledo what we all know it can be.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: When I attended Marquette for college, I met a priest there who was my Political Science professor. He believed, and I think rightly so, that public service is a calling and that serving as an elected official was one of the best ways to make change and do good. I have carried what he taught me throughout my entire career.

What keeps me up at night: Mostly my dog and my children! But, in terms of what I worry about, it really is the future of the city and the important responsibility to bring about change that is so badly needed for Toledo to thrive. I worry that Toledo will continue to decline and lose population. I worry that when my kids have the chance to decide where to live and raise their families they won’t chose Toledo because there is nothing for them here. I know we can turn Toledo around.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: I know all of the Commissioners personally. Lack of communication, inability to agree to a plan or collaborate and suing one another is not the answer. To move our entire region forward, we need all of the parties at the table.

What makes your leadership a fresh perspective? I am open to new ideas and a fresh approach. I don’t believe we need to do things a certain way. I recognize that our city has to change, adapt and modernize to attract and retain the next generation of leaders, the next generation of home buyers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

What do you mean about restructuring government? When I’m mayor, we’re going to bring fundamental change to the way our local government operates. My administration will lead an effort to consolidate significant portions of city and county government. I will reach out to County officials who I believe are also ready for a change. What we need to be doing is working together.

Such a step can both save money for the taxpayers, and improve the quality of our services for both the City and the County. The money saved through consolidation will free up resources to devote to our most pressing needs: safer neighborhoods and taking care of our streets and city infrastructure.

Everything should be on the table but our initial focus will be on Economic Development, Building Inspection, payroll and other finance functions, Human Resources, and IT departments.

Fixing the streets: When I am Mayor, we will do a top to bottom assessment of the City’s plan to fix the streets. We need an analysis of our entire infrastructure. We need data and a plan. I am not sure the City is currently operating with either.

Increasing accessibility: I think that most city departments and services probably are accessible… but there is always more that can be done. As Mayor, I want our city to be a welcoming and accessible to everyone. We would need to seek feedback from those individuals who can best tell us what can be done for us to be better.

How Toledo should promote diversity: The fact is we do have a diverse community. The issue is that every member of our community must play a role in the change that is needed to make Toledo the city we all know it can be. We need people of all shapes, sizes, colors creed and orientations to come to the table and help. All voices should be heard. When I am Mayor, I will reach out and I will listen.

Improving housing: The Lucas County Land Bank, which I chair, has made great strides since it began to remove or restore blighted properties throughout all of our neighborhoods. But, alone it is not enough. We need to work together to create jobs in our community to increase the demand for housing.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

At this point, I am not ready to say ‘no’. But, no matter who is doing the asking, we must be prepared to protect our city plan when integrating new development into existing infrastructure.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Every member of our community should be able to call the police whenever a victim to or a witness of the crime.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving. We have sports teams that do a lot to attract young people and young families to games and social opportunities around games. We have bars and restaurants. We have the Metroparks and a 5K almost every weekend for active citizens. It is about bringing all voices into the conversation about what is needed to improve.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Universal Pre-K should be a goal for our community. ALL 3 and 4-year-olds in our community deserve the opportunity to learn and set a path for themselves to excel throughout their entire academic career. The research on this is clear: the sooner we reach kids and teach kids, the better they will be long term.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

To admit that we have a problem. Denying there is an issue and refusing to seek out data and the help of scientists until the water is bright green is NOT a plan. All available options from the state and national level must be pursued including grants, funding, research, legislation and investment in the cleanup. We must do everything we can to protect what we have. Now.

Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

I am comfortable with medical marijuana being an option available for those people who need it.