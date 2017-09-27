Toledo City Politics Guide 2017: Council Candidates

See the rest of our Politics Guide, which includes questions and

answers from mayoral candidates and Johnny Hildo’s take on court judges, the TPS school board, and all the political hopefuls.

Nick Komives

Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform: I am working to make Toledo more vibrant, stronger, and desirable. I will do that through focusing on a clean environment, safe neighborhoods, and making Toledo an easy place to do business.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Transparency: In all of my work I am upfront and clear on my intentions. I believe we are at our best when we live authentically and honestly.

Empathy: We all come to where we are through different experiences. We all have value and a unique perspective. I respect and value all people by starting from a place of love and understanding.

Creativity: Our environment is constantly changing and the game is different today than it was even just ten years ago. We have to think about our issues from a different perspective in order to create change.



What keeps me up at night:

Trump’s ridiculous Tweets. Equality Toledo’s work. A thirst for more knowledge. Netflix. Research on what other cities do to combat similar issues



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

The same as I have in the past. The City and the County must work in tandem to find the cohesiveness that we need in order to properly function. I have the support of all three and look forward to working strongly with them.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because:

I have spent the last 14 years traveling the country as a community organizer. I have seen good policy and bad policy and taken plenty of notes along the way. My experience of working in cities of various sizes, with communities of all walks of life, and my diligence in getting solutions implemented sets me apart from my opponents. Also, I’m new, young(ish), and an extra hard worker.

Fixing The Streets:

I have been looking into practices that happen elsewhere, but not here. In Dayton, they use microchips as a way to hold themselves and the various contractors that tear up their streets accountable after potholes form from poor repair work on their streets. I will also look at the priorities and the budget to find ways to fund repair work. Our infrastructure is a mess and it’s time to focus. All of our streets are important, but we should start with main thoroughfares and move to feeder streets.

Increasing Accessibility:

Our sidewalks are difficult to tackle for those in a wheelchair. We could do a better job of providing better transportation, including diversifying options (bike rentals, free bus loops, etc.) I believe the city does what they can, but we need to listen to those struggling even more to find solutions. I spoke to a woman concerned about pedestrians at roundabouts. Our signage could be improved to increase safety. I look forward to listening to everyone about what can improve our city.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

I believe this is something that we do well. Toledo is a town made up of people from all walks of life and they are generally all accepted, though that could still improve. It’s a constant effort that we must focus on. The reality is that our diversity is one of our key strengths. I have long been a part of this conversation and will continue that in office. You will see it in our recruitment and hiring at the city level, but I will also encourage it to happen in the private sector as well.



Improving Housing:

I believe part of the problem is that we don’t have high enough rates of home ownership, especially in specific areas. Renters are less likely to take initiative to clean up the property where they live, and landlords need to be incentivized more to provide better quality housing. It truly takes a village. We all need to feel connected. Part of that is building a pathway that is easier for people to own property.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. Better bussing. Bike rentals. Car share programs. Bike paths. Walkability.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. Preference to those living there already first.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. It’s a piece to the puzzle. We MUST do better.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

It’s a double edged sword. What has been done has been done. It’s time to work together to move us forward. Promedica has been a steward for growth, and they must continue to give back. Those that don’t like what Promedica has done need to find ways to be a part of the solution and come to the table. I will welcome everyone who seeks to improve our city.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Nonexistent. ICE will do what they are tasked to do by the federal government, but when they do they break up families and cause more harm than good. We are talking about human beings. Toledo improves when we embrace everyone. We have a long history of embracing humans. We should find ways to ensure the safety and value in everyone.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving. I remember when I was younger and becoming an adult, I used to think that there was nothing to do in this community. Now I can’t seem to find time to make it to every event that I find interesting. There is something to do in this city every single day. Employment opportunities are also improving. As our industries diversify, more and more young people will stay.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Homeless to Hired. It’s a model I picked up while working out west. We complain every year that we have unkempt parks, grass to be mowed on vacant lots, pools to open that need maintained, and more. Homeless to Hired would create a mechanism to hire homeless people who find barriers to employment or link them to services that they desperately need. If a person is able to work, we can have them complete the tasks that we can’t manage and hold our city hostage from growth. If they need food, shelter, treatment, and more, we can get them off the street and back on their feet. It’s a program that address many issues at once, and that’s exactly what we must seek– holistic solutions.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

focus on the lake. Our drinking water is maintained effectively and will be even better when the ozonation process is completed. But while our leaders have focused (thankfully) on ensuring the water is safe when it comes from our taps, they haven’t focused much on the lake itself. We need to seek impairment, as well as other solutions. This is why I introduced a Green Business Checklist. It’s a program to help foster environmentally friendly practices in workplaces while educating all of us who work in Toledo on steps we can all take home to practice that will lead to a better environment.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

will open up a whole new world of funding for our city, decrease the likelihood that someone will be imprisoned for a minor offense, and make lots of Toledoans say, “Dude” more frequently. It’s coming soon and will likely be expanded even more in years to come to accept marijuana recreationally. We have to make sure our leaders are thinking about how we roll up this issue responsibly so that we don’t cause undo harm to our youth in the process.

Kurt Young

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform: As our Public Safety Chair I’ll fight to make our neighborhoods safer. As a successful small business owner I’ll work to bring more good jobs with good benefits to Toledo, and as a longtime homeowner I’ll push to finally fix our roads.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: As a working families attorney and someone who has fought to protect their right to vote here in Toledo for years I have strong faith in our democratic process. My father was in the Navy and taught me the value of hard work, and my wife, Cheri, a minister, has helped me deepen my personal faith in God.

What keeps me up at night: As a proud husband and father of two amazing teenagers, I always worried about them. Now, as our newest City Council Member and head of the Public Safety Committee— I don’t just stay up worrying about my kids— I worry about every kid in Toledo.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: I am endorsed and supported by all three, and will use the relationships we’ve formed in years of working together on other issues to help move both the county and city forward.

My proudest moment as a city council member: Tie – walking legislation through on the day of a Council meeting to get our police an emergency refill on their Narcan supply, and helping the Court to start ending the school to prison pipeline by approving millions in grants to get people off the merry go round of court.

Unfinished business I’d like to accomplish: Help create trusted, supported, fully equipped Toledo Police & Fire Departments and bring neighborhoods like Elwood, Vistula and beyond to their former glory.

Fixing The Streets: I want to use the lessons learned from our two major infrastructure projects, The Toledo Waterways Initiative & the Collins Park Upgrade to build a needs-based approach to fix every residential street in Toledo.

Increasing Accessibility: As Public Safety Chair of Council I am pushing the Court, the Police and others to fix that. We need to create more free, accessible parking, easier ways to interact with public services and City Hall and always ask, “can everyone use this and if not, how do we fix it?”.



How Toledo Should Promote Diversity: By going out and connecting with all, valuing all and celebrating all.

Improving Housing: We should use the resources we have, the Lucas County Land Bank, a talented pool of building trades professionals and stabilize gems that are tarnished like the Vistula, Elwood, the Junction and beyond.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes, it’s a life and tax saver.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes, but after we fix roads, water, jobs.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

It needs to benefit all Toledoans including those in Visutla, Elwood, OWE, etc.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes, it will make all other cities and villages do we’ve done.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

We’re getting more than we’re giving and we’ll continue to push ProMedica to be a good partner for our future.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Distant. Chief Kral and I both said after the Jeff Sessions stunt in June that Toledo won’t be a private police force for anyone, especially politicians in Washington, D.C.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Picking up, but not enough. We’ve got to push hard for new businesses, new entertainment and new recreation throughout Toledo. As the Dad to two Toledo teenagers, I’m passionately committed to creating jobs that will keep our kids here.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A Program to help people start their own businesses from scratch and to fill vacant retail spaces, based on an idea from an organization called Model Block.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

Fighting for clean water is one of the most important functions of city government and one of the hardest to implement. Data collection is a good first step, but we have a long way to go. Beyond that, we have some hard choices to make on implementation – but the struggle is worth it to protect the health of our families and our economy.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Strongly about. Done right, it will help out people with chronic health issues and battle the opioid crisis. But the devil is in the details, so we need to do it right.

Clyde F. Phillips, Jr.

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform: Advocating for the citizens’ and business community of Toledo, Ohio by providing a link between One Government Center and the Community. Being a voice for the Youth through mentorship, education and job training equipping them with the tools to be successful, as well as, providing a viable workforce for the Toledo community.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Faith: Evident in my walk with Christ. Leadership: Evident in my work mentoring youth, particularly related to sports. Citizenship: Evident in my passion to help in the community, to be a voice of reason and fairness.

What keeps me up at night: What Toledo will look like when my children become adults. Am I making it better or worse for their future?



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: By being open-minded and willing to listen, while also ensuring my voice is heard. I will also use this philosophy in my interactions with the Chamber of Commerce.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because: My focus will be on getting things done. Too many times, citizens are told their concerns are being addressed, but nothing ever happens or it takes a long time before action occurs.

Fixing The Streets: I believe street repairs can be funded through grants or a property assessment tax. The central city roads and sidewalks are the worst I’ve seen in a long time.

Increasing Accessibility: I do not believe they are accessible to all. We do not ensure that all sidewalks are wheelchair accessible, buildings do not have auto-door openers, and not all departments offer staff who can speak various languages to assist with services and completing forms that are typically only available in English.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity: In my opinion, there isn’t a whole lot more the city can do as an entity. Diversity and inclusion has to be promoted by individuals, businesses, and community organizations. This is an area where the people should want to be inclusive and accepting of others.

Improving Housing: We need to do a better job with enforcing property owners to maintain their properties, such as issuing a larger fine to landlords who neglect their rental properties. The city and county-owned properties also should not sit in disrepair for years and years. The city needs to be more proactive with rehabbing and/or demolition of abandoned buildings. This will also help residents take more pride in their neighborhoods and feel safer.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

No. I think it is more appropriate for Fire & Rescue.



Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. We have to do a better job with TARTA.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. It should not just focus on loft/apartment living for middle-upper class.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. We need more legislation on the state and local level to rectify the problem.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

I understand why voters would come to that conclusion. However, without the knowing the full details of the arrangements made between the two parties, it’s hard to say what we gained or lost as a city. The benefits may show later in the future.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

To remain open, fair and ongoing partnership between the three departments for a safer city and surrounding areas.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

For some groups the opportunities are abundant and easily accessible; for others they are non-existent or minimal or are not widely promoted and advertised.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

To have a partnership with local trade unions to offer their apprenticeship programs to areas of low-income populations so they have better access to the programs, which in turn will provide a stronger, younger workforce, and offer better employment opportunities and income to those individuals.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

As I mentioned previously, we need to have stricter laws and enforcement on a state and federal level. There should also be tighter regulations on recreation water sports and their environmental impact such as oil spillage, trash, etc. into the waterways.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

No opinion, one way or the other.

Alfonso R. Narvaez

Endorsed Republican. Newcomer.

My platform:

My platform is neighborhood based. I believe our neighborhoods should be put 1st. Working with residents I believe and know we can solve a lot of our problems in the city. Community engagement is key. We started a community group 6 years ago with the hope to lower crime. We were averaging 6 to 7 pages of stats a month, as of September we’re down to half a page.



Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

#1- Hard Work– I crawled into a 10 foot rain basin along side the I-280 bike path to pull up a 90 pound steel grate. Safety of our parks is important to me. ( Video on Facebook page)

#2- Community– We cleaned over 40 plus vacant properties in North Toledo

#3- Perception of one’s neighborhood– I fought the State of Ohio’s decision to more death row inmates to Toledo. They reversed their decision after we took to social media.

What keeps me up at night:

When I hear about a young teen being killed. There’s no reason for the violence. When I heard about the two 18 years being shot, I couldn’t help but a cry for the families. Life is too precious to be taken so soon. Can’t even imagine what the families are going through.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

The Commissioners need to start working effectively residents first and foremost. They weren’t forthcoming about the purposed county jail to residents in South Toledo.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because:

I was born and raised in the inner city and still live there today. Unfortunately, it’s normal for me to see a drug deal go down or see a fight in the streets. I understand how the inner city feels. It’s time to start talking about solutions to these problems.

Fixing The Streets:

I would evaluate the patch program. The number 1 complaint I get is when a patch job on a pothole is done in many cases it makes the pothole worse. If we are trying to be cost efficient at repairing our streets then we need to make sure we have a pothole patching program that offers longevity to the street.



Increasing Accessibility:

Transportation is definitely an issue. As a member of City Council I would work closely with TARTA to make sure their routes are reaching out to those who need accessibility.



How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

Continue working with non profits and promoting the great events we have around this city. And speak out against hate in our community.

Improving Housing:

Using the work force we have to fix up a lot of these structures. Cutting the red tape on permits and making it easier for people.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes, should be required like CPR training.



Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes, if it’s cost effective for the city.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes, share the growth.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

There’s development downtown for the first time in years. People are spending money and the area looks great.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Nothing. We have bigger issues.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Great but leadership roles seem to be limited. There doesn’t seem to be youth in leadership.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

I would continue to reinforce community engagement program like neighborhood groups, Block Watch, area associations.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

Let the scientist work on the problems, not politicians.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Just legalize it. Studies have proven the health benefits.

Gary Johnson

Endorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform:

1. Reducing crime and drug use in Toledo

2. To improve city services without raising taxes

3. To insure the fair and equitable treatment of all Toledo citizens

4. Economic development and job opportunities outside the downtown core.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Integrity, trust and dependability. I am known throughout the community as being fair and trustworthy as well as being dependable, but also able to make tough decisions when necessary.

What keeps me up at night:

I wonder if I have done all I can do, to make the world just a little better for my being here, then it was before I came.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

By looking for ways to collaborate on issues that will make Toledo and the county more efficient and able to offer a better quality of life for all.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because:

My background of both business and politics makes me uniquely qualified to serve on council and add a dimension of growing our tax base and pushing economic development which is good for everybody.

Fixing The Streets:

While a number of the streets are being worked on right now I would advocate for the streets with the largest potholes to be fixed first and the streets that lead into our city so that visitors receive a good impression of our city.



Increasing Accessibility:

While I certainly feel that Toledo complies with laws and codes that apply to people with disabilities, but I think we can do better. I would advocate that we do all we can to make Toledo a place that all people can have access to without confinements.



How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

We can start with our leaders setting the example and publicly advocating for a diverse and inclusive city both in the public and private sector.



Improving Housing:

I would propose that we try to get the banks to utilize their community planning money to subsidize low interest loans for home improvements, and CBDG funding to rebuild affordable housing in areas where homes had to be torn down. If developers are coming to build and upgrade the community I would want to see some type of a blended community that allows people who have homes to be able to stay and feel a part of the community.



Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes. They should be trained on how to use it.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. In collaboration with TARTA.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. Along with the rest of Toledo.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. To bring attention to getting it cleaned up and reducing pollution.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

No, we have not. Promedica has taken it serious that “To whom much is given, much is expected”, and they are involved helping the underserved community and we can, as a city create ways for all of our corporate partners to help the city thrive.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

One that is cooperative, but not take on the role of enforcing immigration policy or profiling in an effort to seek out undocumented workers.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Not up to par. We have to do better, but it cost money to improve the opportunities, and that is why we must find ways to increase our tax base without taxing our citizens with additional levies.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

To develop a private/public partnership that deals with improving the quality of life for our young people, to draw families and Millennials back to the city of Toledo.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

I believe we are beginning to make an effort to do just that, but we need to move cautiously so as not jeopardize our economy, or fail to come up with a permanent solution to keep the lake clean once we clean it up.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Is now the law of the land and the people have spoken. We must however, make sure we create any necessary legislation that forces the responsible use of medical marijuana, as we do all prescription drugs.

Sam Melden

Endorsed Democrat. Newcomer.





My platform:

Think about the future. We have to elect a new, fresh perspective that thinks about what Toledo looks like 20 years from now, not 20 years ago. We have so many elected officials who talk about their experience growing up in lovely Toledo neighborhoods and having a great experience. But what about those children growing up in Toledo neighborhoods now? What will their Toledo look like? We need to work for that future, now.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Authenticity, Servant Leadership, Hope. I am the same person everywhere I go, I try to listen to everyone so that I can lead effectively and above all… I want to provide hope. There is never a reason to lose hope.

What keeps me up at night:

Our 18-month-old. Campaign stress can’t compete with a baby that doesn’t want to sleep through the night.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

Call them, and keep that open line of communication open. I have found the entire County team to be a joy to work with and that begins with my friend and mentor, Pete Gerken.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because:

In the primary, the average age of the top 6 finishers was 65. I have no problem with 60 year olds, I often consult mentors and advisors around that age, but we need younger leadership. We can not solve 2017 problems with 1987 solutions. I’m ready to plan for the future, while dealing with the issues of the present.

Fixing The Streets:

Voters have been telling me all summer long they just want to know what the plan is. I think we can improve the voters feelings about our streets by improving our communication. We need to let them in our plan. And our plan needs to include streets in every neighborhood. Not just neighborhoods where the houses are worth the most.

Increasing Accessibility:

No. We have much to do to improve accessibility for those with disabilities, and we should engage those folks to hear directly from them about what is on that list. And we are not close to where we need to be regarding mass transit. Bikes and buses and bikes and buses. If we focussed on this for the next 10 years it would be a good use of our time.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

By getting involved with incredible initiatives like Welcome Toledo-Lucas County in a more meaningful way. Also, through our neighborhoods. We need to tell the stories of our neighborhoods in a more historical way. Toledo was founded by and built by immigrants, let’s tell that story more intentionally at the neighborhood level.

Improving Housing:

I think Toledo should start to tell itself that it takes a village to rehab a neighborhood. The Land Bank is great, Habitat for Humanity is doing good work, and there are amazing neighbors all throughout our city who care deeply about their neighborhood. But it is going to take all of us to address Toledo’s housing and neighborhood issues.



Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

I’m glad we did. It’s possible that we could have played hardball a bit more effectively with them during negotiations, but I’m not looking back. I’m looking forward. And when you look into our future… it’s brighter with ProMedica downtown, a refreshed Promenade Park, and the promise of a developed Marina District.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

transparent, open, and compassionate. Toledo, we must avoid becoming a city where people feel unsafe about their status in our community. Period.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

open to interpretation. I think young people think of Toledo as a place to make happen what you want to make happen. However, we can do a better job of providing young people who may not be as much of a self-starter better opportunities.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

“Block Out Heroin.” This is an initiative where we train every willing member of Toledo Block Watch to administer narcan when they see someone in need. This can save lives, and help turn our opiate crisis around.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

finally stand up for the Impaired Designation. I have offered public support of Impaired Designation for months… and so far City Council continues to kick the can down the road. After that? Personally sign, and publicly promote the Lake Erie Bill of Rights. Let’s get that done!



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

is confusing to most people. We have a lot of passionate opinions out there, but the majority is a bit unsure of a productive way forward. Decriminalization makes sense to most, but unlimited access makes folks concerned.

Rob Ludeman

Endorsed Republican. Incumbent.

My platform:

My experience and continued hard work on City Council. Three key tasks – public safety, fix roads, jobs and economic development.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Honesty, responsibility, and humor.

What keeps me up at night:

Worrying about my family.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

Two I worked with on Council. Get along well with all.

Since you’ve been on council, what was your proudest moment as a city council member?

Passing the smoking ban and authoring non-specific breed dog ordinance. Both became template for state law.

If re-elected, what unfinished business do you hope to accomplish?

Continue the new economic growth.

Fixing The Streets:

Increased tax revenues allow more dollars to capital projects – streets. Fix residential.

Increasing Accessibility:

Always room for improvement. I co-authored the Visibility Ordinance for access to new homes.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

Act the part as elected officials.

Improving Housing:

Work with Landbank and qualified homebuyers (to occupy) and responsible investors.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

They received no tax abatement, while greatly improving our tax base.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Cooperative under federal and state guidelines.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving drastically.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

More home ownership in older neighborhood.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

Work with all entities and find methods to harvest algae for biofuel, etc.

Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Is coming soon.

Patricia Robinson

Endorsed Republican. Newcomer.

My platform:

Deregulate, deregulate. Stop crime and drugs. Better government and citizen relations between police and citizen relations.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

God, family, and community. I am raising my four daughters and five granddaughters. Strong faith and values. No big government.

What keeps me up at night:

Fearing that the city will be ignored by people voting for the same old people saying the same old things.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

By working with workable laws, but fighting for the citizens’ desires and strongly enforcing the law for the citizens at large.



My perspective is a fresh addition to council because:

Strong faith and citizen engagement. Being a parent and good example rather than just talking.

Fixing The Streets:

Neighborhood streets. By dismantling or disassembling programs that don’t work and putting the monies to programs that will work, such as the infrastructure.

Increasing Accessibility:

We need to do this. City departments and services are not truly accessible to all.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

By partnering with all citizens in the community. Allowing all concern to be met.

Improving Housing:

Revitalize, partnering with the private sector (real estate, property owners) to take pride in the neighborhood. By being homeowners.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes, but limited its service to repeat offenders. I have a program in mind.



Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. We need the buses to run for longer hours.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes, and we need the help from the State and Federal.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

Investment may be good, but who does it profit. The surrounding neighborhoods need attention.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

They should work cooperatively because our borders are important and should be protected.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Non-existent. We need job training, and bring hope back to high risk neighborhoods.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A navigator program implementing, careers, information, mentoring, community.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

Have a conversation with the farmers, and then request State and Federal assistance.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Needs to be passed, because some people do not want to medicate themselves with pills to decrease pain and discomfort from terminal illness and joint pains. Toledo should catch up with other cities that profit from the income that medical marijuana brings in their locations.

Larry J. Sykes

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform:

Leadership, integrity, and transparency.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Integrity, humility, and confidence.

What keeps me up at night:

Liars.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

It depends on the issues and the cost to the taxpayers.



Proudest moment as a member of City Council:

Honoring city employees and community leaders for their achievements.

If re-elected, what unfinished business do you hope to accomplish?

To address and work to curtail, lead, gang violence and city finances.

Fixing The Streets:

To seek more state and federal funding. Neighborhood streets.

Increasing Accessibility:

Yes, but can be improved.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

City of Toledo has several programs that do that now.

Improving Housing:

Create a job program for unemployed people to work on renovating property. Get financial institutions to fund.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.



Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

In the next two years they will see the benefits.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Respectful and one that is cohesive.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Good and getting better with time.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Satellite police/sheriff stations, and gang task force, DEO, DTF, FBI, Sheriff-TPD, in various parts of the city.

Dr. Cecelia Adams

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform:

Responsible Leadership – Working For You”. In trying to make a difference in all areas, I have taken a very comprehensive approach to my service on Toledo City Council, At Large. As Chair of the Education, Recreation and Employment Committee, strengthening the City’s partnership with all of our educational institutions has been a major focal point. Recreation, Parks, Workforce Development, Public Safety, Finance, Budget Oversight and Water Quality are important planks in my platform.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

Responsibility, Integrity and Honesty are values that have great importance to me. They are evident through my fiercely diligent efforts to work responsibly on issues that are critical to the people I serve. Each week I update the public and state my position on issues facing City Council on my Facebook page. I explain the business that took place at Agenda Review, Council Meetings, my Education, Recreation and Employment Committee Meetings and much more.

What keeps me up at night:

Nothing keeps me awake at night. I sleep well. Rest is paramount to being refreshed and ready to perform duties associated with work the next day. Being alert and performing efficiently and effectively is extremely important as a Toledo City Council Member.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

I really like our Lucas County Commissioners. They are bright, intelligent people who care about the county and its people. I plan to work with them collaboratively, amicably and in earnest on issues of joint concern for both governmental entities.



Proudest moment so far on council:

My proudest moment to date has been successfully collaborating with Toledo Public Schools to establish a cohort that will provide a pipeline for more diversity and better qualified candidates for our fire and police departments. The TPS/Owens/COT EMT Basic Cohort will begin in January, 2018 with 42 students who will graduate in Spring, 2018 with Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification, college credit plus and a leg up on becoming Toledo Firefighters or Policemen.

Unfinished business:

Establishing additional joint cohorts like our new TPS/Owens/COT EMT Basic Career Technology program and institutionalizing incentives for them to apply in Toledo while helping students graduate from high school with something they can do, fix or make; assisting the Parks and Recreation Department get the funding it needs to properly function; using my biology background to help think through our water quality concerns; and increasing our police force to 725.

Fixing The Streets:

My plan to improve the streets involves using Capital Improvement money the way it was intended, for infrastructure. The streets that are my top concerns are those that are in our neighborhoods across the city in every district. ODOT has been very good about helping the city rebuild or restore major highways and boulevards. But, the greatest need and neglect has been on the streets where people live.

Increasing Accessibility:

City departments are truly accessible to all people. One Government Center and departments on other sites have barrier free access for those in wheelchairs or with mobility problems.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

The Board of Community Relations promotes a diverse and inclusive community and works very hard to make everyone feel welcome in the City of Toledo. They have several programs and an Executive Director that reaches out to all of our citizens so that they know they are wanted and loved here. Publicizing what they do more aggressively will help support and empower citizens and neighborhoods as well as create an harmonious environment for equal opportunity and social justice.

Improving Housing:

The older/deteriorating housing stock in Toledo needs to be rehabilitated or demolished depending upon how far gone the property may be. We need to incentivize fixing up these properties and get them into the hands of people who like doing that kind of thing. The Department of Neighborhoods and the Land Bank can help lead individuals toward family home ownership instead of renting.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes. It will potentially save a life.



Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. It is the future of mass transportation.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. That master plan should be modified for all neighborhoods.



Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. It will bring in desperately needed federal dollars.



To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

The City of Toledo did what was necessary to cooperate with ProMedica in order to make the agreement that would be mutually beneficial. Now, we have a gem in the middle of Downtown that will bring jobs and serve as the impetus for additional revitalization in the heart of the city.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

One of cooperation and mutual respect for the mission of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They protect us form the cross-border and illegal immigration that threaten our security and public safety. Working with the administration, these safety forces should have the full support of our city as they combat the illegal movement of people and goods as well as prevent terrorism.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

getting better everyday. Downtown has a growing and very active entertainment scene. Opportunities are only going to increase over time. It is exciting to be a part of the continuous momentum that is fueling the job market. Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County has banks of applications for job seekers of all ages from entry level to the Ph.D. level. The Regional Chamber of Commerce also created programs for young adults to help them get and keep jobs; and have a network of opportunities for social interaction.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A program that would combine education and public safety and call it “Educate to Elevate”. As Chair of the Education, Recreation and Employment Committee of Toledo City Council, I have collaborated with TPS to get young people who are interested in public safety in a cohort to make them better candidates for our future fire and police classes. We need to keep our city safe and we need to raise the educational level of our community.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

A Regional Water Authority needs to be created so that the entire region can start working on one accord to collectively and cooperatively keep our water safe and affordable. Until then, all surrounding municipalities need to join the City of Toledo in requesting that the western basin of Lake Erie be declared an impaired watershed. We also need to urge our neighboring cities and townships to ask the state legislature and the federal government to move quickly on CAFOs and nonpoint sources.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

needs to be carefully implemented so that it truly serves the patients.

Sandy Spang

Independent. Incumbent.

My platform:

A Toledo City Council Member-at Large is charged with taking the larger view of the issues that face Toledo. As your representative, my positions are researched, principled and independent. I have looked outside of our city for innovative ideas and best practices that are working in other municipalities. As an entrepreneur, I know the positive impact small businesses have on neighborhoods, and I will continue to help small businesses navigate city regulations and thrive in Toledo.



I will focus on the following areas if re-elected:

Meaningful implementation of Priority Based Budgeting Data

Reform of City use of Community Development Block Grant Funds

Commercial Property Code Upgrade Grant Program (utilizing CDBG funds)

Continued modernization and simplification of Sign Code

Creation of a Parks Conservancy

Supporting Regional Water Authority creation and Community Para Medicine

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work:

As I seek a second term I hope that I am recognized for decisions that are well researched, principled, and decidedly independent.

What keeps me up at night:

The opioid crisis, senseless violence, green algae, potholes, and the tearing down of historically significant buildings to be replaced by short term use retail establishments.



How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners:

I will continue to engage constructively with the County Commissioners understanding that, although the interests of our county and city governments often align, my primary responsibility as a Toledo City Council Member is to serve the citizens of Toledo.



Proudest moment so far on council:

I introduced Priority Based Budgeting and, with the financial support of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, it has been implemented. We have identified 733 programs that the city performs and their cost, and ranked their effectiveness. This data will be utilized for the 2018 budget, and I am hopeful that we will be able to liberate resources from the programs of the past in order to innovate for the future.

Unfinished business:

If elected to a second term I will utilize the data from Priority Based Budgeting to align resources with citizen’s priorities. Additionally, I will work to move our Community Development Block Grant dollars out of Government Center, where they are being used for rent and salaries, and into our neighborhoods where they are intended to be used for economic development. I will continue to advocate for code upgrade grants to bring goods and services back to underserved neighborhoods.

Fixing The Streets:

For the first time in five years we are addressing residential streets. In the past, the focus was primarily on state and federal routes for which grants could be obtained, requiring only a fractional financial match from the city. While this policy brought substantial investment in our major arteries, a more balanced approach directing a portion of our infrastructure dollars to our neighborhoods is more sustainable. Additionally, I am committed to the Complete Streets policy which requires that reconstructed streets provide access for all users, including those with disabilities, pedestrians and bicyclists.



Increasing Accessibility:

More can be done. Toledo will be stronger when every individual can fully participate in our community. Lucas County was a pioneer- the first in the nation, to provide educational and employment services without cost to those with developmental disabilities. We need to move forward as pioneers.



How Toledo Should Promote Diversity:

The work of Welcome Toledo Lucas County (TLC) provides a template for inclusion and acceptance.

Improving Housing:

Many programs exist to address these issues, including those available from the City of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods, the Port Authority, financial institutions, non-profit agencies, and the Lucas County Landbank. A single point of information would help citizens access the appropriate programs that would benefit them.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. We can’t embrace “new urbanism” when car ownership is non-optional.



Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

I am concerned that Toledo has too often and too easily cast aside the tenets of urban planning, and the decision to devote waterfront space to a parking garage was not easy. I believe, however, that ProMedica’s commitment to move their headquarters to downtown Toledo is contributing significantly to the revitalization of our city’s core.



The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

The mission of the Toledo Police Department is to serve and protect Toledo’s citizens. It is essential that no citizen is afraid to call our police department for help. TPD should comply with reasonable requests from ICE, while remaining independent and committed to the safety of every person in our community.



Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

important contributors to attracting and retaining those with the talent and innovative ideas to ensure that Toledo will grow.



A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

a code upgrade grant to repurpose vacant commercial buildings as “entrepreneur ready” spaces. When a space has been vacant or undergoes a change of use, Ohio Building code requires that it be brought up to New Construction Code. I want to utilize Community Development Block Grant dollars, meant for economic development in low and moderate income neighborhoods, to bring vitality to long abandoned neighborhood retail spaces.



One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

In addition to completing the EPA mandated Toledo Waterways Initiative and Collins Park upgrades, we must finalize negotiations for a Regional Water Authority, which can speak with one voice for 500,000 water consumers to advocate for the health of Lake Erie.



Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

has the support of the public, but the details of the State of Ohio’s plan for implementation of cultivation and dispensing require our close attention. It is possible that the City of Toledo may need to adopt some additional standards to meet the needs of our community.

Harvey Savage

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

Despite repeated contact by email and phone no responses were received as of press time