Age: 54

Occupation: Attorney at Law Toledoan

since: 1993



Toledo’s a big town with a lot of friendly faces. Ever wonder what a walk in Ottawa Park, or throughout Downtown, is like for other residents? We’re stepping inside the soles and souls of Toledoans to learn how they fill up their Glass City.

The local artists and musicians I love are Nicole Khoury and Arctic Clam. Kudos to my Jingle Balls lawyers playing music for charity every December!



When I am feeling a bit too much of Saturday night on a Sunday, I can always rely on Amango Pho to make my day better.

I go to Wildwood for the best view in Toledo.

If money wasn’t an object, I would open a charitable foundation focused on education.



First responders are the Toledoans I most admire.

The last store I went to is the Andersons, Talmadge. Gonna miss it!

University Trail for long runs is my secret spot.

The hardest thing about living in Toledo is winter but the best thing is cost of living.



I always brag about Toledo’s easy commute, but I lived in LA…. an hour to anywhere.



When out of towners visit us, I always take them to the world famous Toledo Mud Hens.

When I want to unwind I go run.

To find inspiration, I go to dinner with my Omar’s food group. Great friends and leaders.

The first three words that come to mind about Toledo are Hens, Zoo, people.



Too many people think in a limited fashion about Toledo, but it’s wrong because you can do anything from here.





My favorite night out in Toledo was at Kengo Sushi, when they allowed

us to host the David Baker memorial dinner for his local lawyer friends and family. Everyone was treated like family.



If I need to buy a present for a special occasion, I know Jeffrey Mann will hook me up with a great gift.



The street I drive/walk on most often is Talmadge.



Going to the patio bar at Element 112 makes me feel like I am out of town.

Racing for Recovery 5k is my favorite annual event.

My favorite neighborhood is Sylvania, 24 years in a row.



I wish Imperial Lanes was still open….site of my perfect 300.

Toledo’s motto should be “It’s possible here.”



Toledo’s theme song should be a great mix of international themes.