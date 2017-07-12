Toledo According To… Robert Gutierrez of RGDEZIGNS

Name: Robert Gutierrez

Years lived in Toledo: 25 years

Occupation: Business Owner/ Designer at RGDEZIGNS (1316 Adams St., RGDEZIGNS.com)

My story, in one sentence: Just a guy blessed with many talents who works hard and prays harder!

UpTown is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was my momma’s food.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the RGDEZIGNS office working.

ZooToDo is my favorite annual event.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams St.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would fix all the old streets.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would run on the field in the middle of a Mud Hens game

The best view of Toledo is from International Park.

My two favorite Toledoans are my kids, Jessee & Jacen Gutierrez.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a bubble tea and tacos from Balance Pan-Asian Grille when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is RGDEZIGNS.

When I’m craving the best Greek Salad with chicken, I go to The Wing Station.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be Work Hard, Pray Harder.

My favorite church to attend is Hope Baptist Church on South Ave.

I always brag about Toledo’s Adam’s Street come up

I love seeing Toledoans wear my custom t-shirts.

