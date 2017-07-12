Toledo According To… Robert Gutierrez of RGDEZIGNS

. August 2, 2017.
Photo Credit: Nick Amrhrein
Name: Robert Gutierrez
Years lived in Toledo: 25 years
Occupation: Business Owner/ Designer at RGDEZIGNS (1316 Adams St., RGDEZIGNS.com)

Photo Credit: Nick Amhrein

My story, in one sentence: Just a guy blessed with many talents who works hard and prays harder!

UpTown is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.

The best meal I had in Toledo was my momma’s food.

I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the RGDEZIGNS office working.

ZooToDo 2017

ZooToDo is my favorite annual event.

The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams St.

If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would fix all the old streets.

If I knew I could get away with it, I would run on the field in the middle of a Mud Hens game

The best view of Toledo is from International Park.

On the left, his kids eating at Balance Grille.

My two favorite Toledoans are my kids, Jessee & Jacen Gutierrez.

When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a bubble tea and tacos from Balance Pan-Asian Grille when I get back.

The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is RGDEZIGNS.

When I’m craving the best Greek Salad with chicken, I go to The Wing Station.

If Toledo had a new motto, it would be Work Hard, Pray Harder.

My favorite church to attend is Hope Baptist Church on South Ave.

I always brag about Toledo’s Adam’s Street come up

I love seeing Toledoans wear my custom t-shirts.
