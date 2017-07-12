Toledo According To… Robert Gutierrez of RGDEZIGNS

Name: Robert Gutierrez
Years lived in Toledo: 25 years
Occupation: Business Owner/ Designer at RGDEZIGNS (1316 Adams St., RGDEZIGNS.com)
My story, in one sentence: Just a guy blessed with many talents who works hard and prays harder!
UpTown is the place in Toledo I’m most proud of.
The best meal I had in Toledo was my momma’s food.
I’m at my most calm in Toledo when I’m at the RGDEZIGNS office working.
ZooToDo is my favorite annual event.
The street I drive on/walk on most often is Adams St.
If I could change one thing about Toledo, I would fix all the old streets.
If I knew I could get away with it, I would run on the field in the middle of a Mud Hens game
The best view of Toledo is from International Park.
My two favorite Toledoans are my kids, Jessee & Jacen Gutierrez.
When I’m away from Toledo, I can’t wait to have a bubble tea and tacos from Balance Pan-Asian Grille when I get back.
The Toledo business you’ll most likely find me at is RGDEZIGNS.
When I’m craving the best Greek Salad with chicken, I go to The Wing Station.
If Toledo had a new motto, it would be Work Hard, Pray Harder.
My favorite church to attend is Hope Baptist Church on South Ave.
I always brag about Toledo’s Adam’s Street come up
I love seeing Toledoans wear my custom t-shirts.