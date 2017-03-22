Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, though in the United States, it is often an afterthought. Die hard fans are not lost though— they can be found at The Village Idiot early in the morning, ready for every minute of the game. Hosting the Full 90 Pub Events, The Village Idiot brings the soccer fandom of a foreign country to Northwest Ohio

“It’s a weekend gathering of people who enjoy watching soccer played at its highest level,” says Event Facilitator Shaun Hoover.

The Full 90 Pub returns this Saturday at 7:15am, screening a match on their TVs, as Everton take on Liverpool. Nogdogs, the traveling food cart, will make an appearance with a variety of hot dogs, from 100% beef to vegan and vegetarian hot dogs.

The action doesnt stop on Saturday. Arsenal’s Premier League’s Top Four ranking hopes are on the line for their highly anticipated game against Manchester City, on Sunday. Full 90 Pub will add to the European feel of the match with a full English breakfast on that day. Doors open at 10:30am.

Soccer may be an afterthought for many, but the determination of the Full Pub 90 will keep the game kicking here in NW Ohio.

7:15am/Saturday, 10:30am/Sunday. The Village Idiot,

309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281.

Find The Full 90 Pub on Facebook.