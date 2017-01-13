How do issues of race impact the way our diverse Latino community experiences justice— and how is this struggle made more difficult for the undocumented population?

Explore these difficult, timely topics as activist Veralucia Mendoza-Reno hosts a talk entitled Bending Toward Justice at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo. Mendoza-Reno was recently a panelist at the Church’s Black Lives/Blue Lives discussion. She returns to speak about the intersection of those issues: The truth is, immigrants are targeted for their skin tone and appearance often. Black Lives Matter is a Latino issue, and vice versa.”

10-11am, Sunday January 8.

First Unitarian Church,

3205 Glendale Ave., 419-381-6999.

Facebook event. uutoledo.org

Free