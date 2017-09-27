Politics Guide 2017

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform:

My platform revolves the following core tenets: economic growth and job creation; protecting our drinking water and Lake Erie; providing for safe, livable neighborhoods; and providing effective and efficient city services.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Compassion, truthfulness and integrity.

I live and work by these values everyday as your Mayor.

What keeps me up at night: Making the right decisions in the present that will create a positive and sustainable future for all Toledoans.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: As I have been, I will continue to seek common ground, shared vision and values.

Proudest moment as Mayor of Toledo: I have many, but I’m always especially proud whenever a citizen receives great customer service dealing with the city.

My unfinished business: I will work with communities to create livable neighborhoods where families can work, live and play.

Fixing the streets: We have instituted several methods to repair residential streets. We will use all methods and resources available to fix our aging infrastructure.

Increasing accessibility: We are continually working to provide access to all citizens. We have resources that can help with translation for limited English speakers and will always work to ensure all Toledoans needs are met.

How Toledo should promote diversity: We can connect the various groups and organizations working on issues of diversity and inclusion, while using the Board of Community Relations to promote activities and opportunities to engage with each other.

Improving housing: We’ve successfully worked on many programs that help to address housing stock issues. The City has a program where citizens can apply to purchase vacant lots to decrease neglect.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes. TPD currently does carry Narcan.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes. We need to re-think our public transportation system.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. We can encourage similar growth in all our

neighborhoods.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes. We must continue to call for state/federal

government aid.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

Not true.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

There is no relationship. We are working with the Black & Brown Coalition to improve police-community relations.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

On the rise in Toledo. We must continue to attract young people in order for our city to thrive in the future.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Closing the learning gap and creating more lifelong learning opportunities.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

To come to an agreement on a Regional Water Authority that protects Toledoans. This will help create a more sustainable future for our water and our environment.

Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

Provides an opportunity for further economic growth.

Wade Kapszukiewicz

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform: I am running for Mayor because I believe that the City needs new leadership to move forward. We are at a crossroads. The time is now to figure out the big plans and dream the big ideas to make Toledo what we all know it can be.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: When I attended Marquette for college, I met a priest there who was my Political Science professor. He believed, and I think rightly so, that public service is a calling and that serving as an elected official was one of the best ways to make change and do good. I have carried what he taught me throughout my entire career.

What keeps me up at night: Mostly my dog and my children! But, in terms of what I worry about, it really is the future of the city and the important responsibility to bring about change that is so badly needed for Toledo to thrive. I worry that Toledo will continue to decline and lose population. I worry that when my kids have the chance to decide where to live and raise their families they won’t chose Toledo because there is nothing for them here. I know we can turn Toledo around.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: I know all of the Commissioners personally. Lack of communication, inability to agree to a plan or collaborate and suing one another is not the answer. To move our entire region forward, we need all of the parties at the table.

What makes your leadership a fresh perspective? I am open to new ideas and a fresh approach. I don’t believe we need to do things a certain way. I recognize that our city has to change, adapt and modernize to attract and retain the next generation of leaders, the next generation of home buyers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

What do you mean about restructuring government? When I’m mayor, we’re going to bring fundamental change to the way our local government operates. My administration will lead an effort to consolidate significant portions of city and county government. I will reach out to County officials who I believe are also ready for change.What we need to be doing is working together.

Such a step can both save money for the taxpayers, and improve the quality of our services for both the City and the County. The money saved through consolidation will free up resources to devote to our most pressing needs: safer neighborhoods and taking care of our streets and city infrastructure.

Everything should be on the table but our initial focus will be on Economic Development, Building Inspection, payroll and other finance functions, Human Resources, and IT departments.

Fixing the streets: When I am Mayor, we will do a top to bottom assessment of the City’s plan to fix the streets. We need an analysis of our entire infrastructure. We need data and a plan. I am not sure the City is currently operating with either.

Increasing accessibility: I think that most city departments and services probably are accessible… but there is always more that can be done. As Mayor, I want our city to be a welcoming and accessible to everyone. We would need to seek feedback from those individuals who can best tell us what can be done for us to be better.

How Toledo should promote diversity: The fact is we do have a diverse community. The issue is that every member of our community must play a role in the change that is needed to make Toledo the city we all know it can be. We need people of all shapes, sizes, colors creed and orientations to come to the table and help. All voices should be heard. When I am Mayor, I will reach out and I will listen.

Improving housing: The Lucas County Land Bank, which I chair, has made great strides since it began to remove or restore blighted properties throughout all of our neighborhoods. But, alone it is not enough. We need to work together to create jobs in our community to increase the demand for housing.

Law enforcement should carry Narcan.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system.

Yes.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

To voters who claim that the city has given up too much to make room for ProMedica, I would say…

At this point, I am not ready to say ‘no’. But, no matter who is doing the asking, we must be prepared to protect our city plan when integrating new development into existing infrastructure.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Every member of our community should be able to call the police whenever a victim to or a witness of crime.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving. We have sports teams that do a lot to attract young people and young families to games and social opportunities around games. We have bars and restaurants. We have the Metroparks and a 5K almost every weekend for active citizens. It is about bringing all voices into the conversation about what is needed to improve.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Universal Pre-K should be a goal for our community. ALL 3 and 4 year olds in our community deserve the opportunity to learn and set a path for themselves to excel throughout their entire academic career. The research on this is clear: the sooner we reach kids and teach kids, the better they will be long term.

One thing officials in Toledo need to do, that they haven’t already to ensure safe drinking water and a better future for Lake Erie is …

To admit that we have a problem. Denying there is an issue and refusing to seek out data and the help of scientists until the water is bright green is NOT a plan. All available options from the state and national level must be pursued including grants, funding, research, legislation and investment in clean up. We must do everything we can to protect what we have. Now.

Medical marijuana is an issue that I feel …

I am comfortable with medical marijuana being an option available for those people who need it.

Kurt Young

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform: As our Public Safety Chair I’ll fight to make our neighborhoods safer. As a successful small business owner I’ll work to bring more good jobs with good benefits to Toledo, and as a longtime homeowner I’ll push to finally fix our roads.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: As a working families attorney and someone who has fought to protect their right to vote here in Toledo for years I have strong faith in our democratic process. My father was in the Navy and taught me the value of hard work, and my wife, Cheri, a minister, has helped me deepen my personal faith in God.

What keeps me up at night: As a proud husband and father of two amazing teenagers, I always worried about them. Now, as our newest City Council Member and head of the Public Safety Committee— I don’t just stay up worrying about my kids— I worry about every kid in Toledo.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. Preference to those living there already first.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. It’s a piece to the puzzle. We MUST do better.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Nonexistent. ICE will do what they are tasked to do by the federal government, but when they do they break up families and cause more harm than good. We are talking about human beings. Toledo improves when we embrace everyone. We have a long history of embracing humans. We should find ways to ensure the safety and value in everyone.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving. I remember when I was younger and becoming an adult, I used to think that there was nothing to do in this community. Now I can’t seem to find time to make it to every event that I find interesting. There is something to do in this city every single day. Employment opportunities are also improving. As our industries diversify, more and more young people will stay.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Homeless to Hired. It’s a model I picked up while working out west. We complain every year that we have unkempt parks, grass to be mowed on vacant lots, pools to open that need maintained, and more. Homeless to Hired would create a mechanism to hire homeless people who find barriers to employment or link them to services that they desperately need. If a person is able to work, we can have them complete the tasks that we can’t manage and hold our city hostage from growth. If they need food, shelter, treatment, and more, we can get them off the street and back on their feet. It’s a program that address many issues at once, and that’s exactly what we must seek– holistic solutions.

Clyde F.

Phillips, Jr.

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform: Advocating for the citizens’ and business community of Toledo, Ohio by providing a link between One Government Center and the Community. Being a voice for the Youth through mentorship, education and job training equipping them with the tools to be successful, as well as, providing a viable workforce for the Toledo community.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Faith: Evident in my walk with Christ. Leadership: Evident in my work mentoring youth, particularly related to sports. Citizenship: Evident in my passion to help in the community, to be a voice of reason and fairness.

What keeps me up at night: What Toledo will look like when my

children become adults. Am I making it better or worse for their future?

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. It should not just focus on loft/apartment living for middle-upper class.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes. We need more legislation on the state and local level to rectify the problem.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

To remain open, fair and ongoing partnership between the three departments for a safer city and surrounding areas.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

For some groups the opportunities are abundant and easily accessible; for others they are non-existent or minimal or are not widely promoted and advertised.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

To have a partnership with local trade unions to offer their apprenticeship programs to areas of low-income populations so they have better access to the programs, which in turn will provide a stronger, younger workforce, and offer better employment opportunities and income to those individuals.

Alfonso R.

Narvaez

Endorsed Republican. Newcomer.

My platform: My platform is neighborhood based. I believe our neighborhoods should be put 1st. Working with residents I believe and know we can solve a lot of our problems in the city.

Community engagement is key. We started a community group 6 years ago with the hope to lower crime. We were averaging 6 to 7 pages of stats a month, as of September we’re down to half a page.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: #1- Hard Work– I crawled into a 10 foot rain basin along side the I-280 bike path to pull up a 90 pound steel grate. Safety of our parks is important to me. ( Video on Facebook page)

#2- Community– We cleaned over 40 plus vacant properties in North Toledo

#3- Perception of one’s neighborhood– I fought the State of Ohio’s decision to more death row inmates to Toledo. They reversed their decision after we took to social media.

What keeps me up at night: When I hear about a young teen being killed. There’s no reason for the violence. When I heard about the two 18 years being shot, I couldn’t help but a cry for the families. Life is too precious to be taken so soon. Can’t even imagine what the families are going through.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: The Commissioners need to start working effectively residents first and foremost. They weren’t forthcoming about the purposed county jail to residents in South Toledo.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes, share the growth.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Nothing. We have bigger issues.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Great but leadership roles seem to be limited. There doesn’t seem to be youth in leadership.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

I would continue to reinforce community engagement program like neighborhood groups, Block Watch, area associations.

Gary Johnson

Endorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

My platform:

1. Reducing crime and drug use in Toledo

2. To improve city services without raising taxes

3. To insure the fair and equitable treatment of all Toledo citizens

4. Economic development and job opportunities outside the downtown core.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Integrity, trust and dependability. I am known throughout the community as being fair and trustworthy as well as being dependable, but also able to make tough decisions when necessary.

What keeps me up at night: I wonder if I have done all I can do, to make the world just a little better for my being here, then it was before I came.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: By looking for ways to collaborate on issues that will make Toledo and the county more efficient and able to offer a better quality of life for all.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. Along with the rest of Toledo.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes. To bring attention to getting it cleaned up and reducing pollution.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

One that is cooperative, but not take on the role of enforcing immigration policy or profiling in an effort to seek out undocumented workers.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Not up to par. We have to do better, but it cost money to improve the opportunities, and that is why we must find ways to increase our tax base without taxing our citizens with additional levies.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

To develop a private/public partnership that deals with improving the quality of life for our young people, to draw families and Millennials back to the city of Toledo.

Sam Melden

Endorsed Democrat. Newcomer.





My platform: Think about the future. We have to elect a new, fresh perspective that thinks about what Toledo looks like 20 years from now, not 20 years ago. We have so many elected officials who talk about their experience growing up in lovely Toledo neighborhoods and having a great experience. But what about those children growing up in Toledo neighborhoods now? What will their Toledo look like? We need to work for that future, now.

My perspective is a fresh addition to council because: In the primary, the average age of the top 6 finishers was 65. I have no problem with 60 year olds, I often consult mentors and advisors around that age, but we need younger leadership. We can not solve 2017 problems with 1987 solutions. I’m ready to plan for the future, while dealing with the issues of the present.

How Toledo Should Promote Diversity: By getting involved with incredible initiatives like Welcome Toledo-Lucas County in a more meaningful way. Also, through our neighborhoods. We need to tell the stories of our neighborhoods in a more historical way. Toledo was founded by and built by immigrants, let’s tell that story more intentionally at the neighborhood level.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

transparent, open, and compassionate. Toledo, we must avoid becoming a city where people feel unsafe about their status in our community. Period.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

open to interpretation. I think young people think of Toledo as a place to make happen what you want to make happen. However we can do a better job of providing young people who may not be as much of a self-starter better opportunities

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

“Block Out Heroin.” This is an initiative where we train every willing member of Toledo Block Watch to administer narcan when they see someone in need. This can save lives, and help turn our opiate crisis around.

Rob Ludeman

Endorsed Republican. Incumbent.

My platform: My experience and continued hard work on City Council. Three key tasks – public safety, fix roads, jobs and economic development.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Honesty, responsibility, and humor.

What keeps me up at night: Worrying about my family.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: Two I worked with on Council. Get along well with all.

Since you’ve been on council, what was your proudest moment as a city council member? Passing the smoking ban and authoring non-specific breed dog ordinance. Both became template for state law.

If re-elected, what unfinished business do you hope to accomplish?

Continue the new economic growth.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Cooperative under federal and state guidelines.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Improving drastically.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

More home ownership in older neighborhood.

Patricia Robinson

Endorsed Republican. Newcomer.

My platform: Deregulate, deregulate. Stop crime and drugs. Better government and citizen relations between police and citizen relations.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: God, family, and community. I am raising my four daughters and five granddaughters. Strong faith and values. No big government.

What keeps me up at night: Fearing that the city will be ignored by people voting for the same old people saying the same old things.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: By working with workable laws, but fighting for the citizens’ desires and strongly enforcing the law for the citizens at large.

My perspective is a fresh addition to council because: Strong faith and citizen engagement. Being a parent and good example rather than just talking.

Fixing the streets: Neighborhood streets. By dismantling or disassembling programs that don’t work and putting the monies to programs that will work, such as the infrastructure.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated

as impaired.

Yes, and we need the help from the State and Federal.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

They should work cooperatively because our borders are important and should be protected.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Non-existent. We need job training, and bring hope back to high risk neighborhoods.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A navigator program implementing, careers,

information, mentoring, community.

Larry J. Sykes

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform: Leadership, integrity, and transparency.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Integrity, humility, and confidence.

What keeps me up at night: Liars.

How I will work with the Lucas County Commissioners: It depends on the issues and the cost to the taxpayers.

Proudest moment as a member of City Council: Honoring city employees and community leaders for their achievements.

If re-elected, what unfinished business do you hope to accomplish? To address and work to curtail, lead, gang violence and city finances.

Improving housing: Create a job program for unemployed people to work on renovating property. Get financial institutions to fund.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

Respectful and one that is cohesive.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Good and getting better with time.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

Satellite police/sheriff stations, and gang task force, DEO, DTF, FBI, Sheriff-TPD, in various parts of the city.

Dr. Cecelia Adams

Endorsed Democrat. Incumbent.

My platform: Responsible Leadership – Working For You”. In trying to make a difference in all areas, I have taken a very comprehensive approach to my service on Toledo City Council, At Large. As Chair of the Education, Recreation and Employment Committee, strengthening the City’s partnership with all of our educational institutions has been a major focal point. Recreation, Parks, Workforce Development, Public Safety, Finance, Budget Oversight and Water Quality are important planks in my platform.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: Responsibility, Integrity and Honesty are values that have great importance to me. They are evident through my fiercely diligent efforts to work responsibly on issues that are critical to the people I serve. Each week I update the public and state my position on issues facing City Council on my Facebook page. I explain the business that took place at Agenda Review, Council Meetings, my Education, Recreation and Employment Committee Meetings and much more.

What keeps me up at night: Nothing keeps me awake at night. I sleep well. Rest is paramount to being refreshed and ready to perform duties associated with work the next day. Being alert and performing efficiently and effectively is extremely important as a Toledo City Council Member.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes. That master plan should be modified for all neighborhoods.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes. It will bring in desperately needed federal dollars.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

One of cooperation and mutual respect for the mission of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They protect us form the cross-border and illegal immigration that threaten our security and public safety. Working with the administration, these safety forces should have the full support of our city as they combat the illegal movement of people and goods as well as prevent terrorism.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

Getting better everyday. Downtown has a growing and very active entertainment scene. Opportunities are only going to increase over time. It is exciting to be a part of the continuous momentum that is fueling the job market. Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County has banks of applications for job seekers of all ages from entry level to the Ph.D. level. The Regional Chamber of Commerce also created programs for young adults to help them get and keep jobs; and have a network of opportunities for social interaction.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A program that would combine education and public safety and call it “Educate to Elevate”. As Chair of the Education, Recreation and Employment Committee of Toledo City Council, I have collaborated with TPS to get young people who are interested in public safety in a cohort to make them better candidates for our future fire and police classes. We need to keep our city safe and we need to raise the educational level of our community.

Sandy Spang

Independent. Incumbent.

Three personal values and how are they evident in my work: As I seek a second term I hope that I am recognized for decisions that are well researched, principled, and decidedly independent.

What keeps me up at night: The opioid crisis, senseless violence, green algae, potholes, and the tearing down of historically significant buildings to be replaced by short term use retail establishments.

Unfinished business: If elected to a second term I will utilize the data from Priority Based Budgeting to align resources with citizen’s priorities. Additionally, I will work to move our Community Development Block Grant dollars out of Government Center, where they are being used for rent and salaries, and into our neighborhoods where they are intended to be used for economic development. I will continue to advocate for code upgrade grants to bring goods and services back to underserved neighborhoods.

Downtown Toledo development needs to benefit the people who live in the surrounding predominantly low-income and African American neighborhoods.

Yes.

Lake Erie must be designated as impaired.

Yes.

Toledo needs to (join cities like Columbus, Indianapolis and Grand Rapids) make serious investments in a more robust and modern public transportation system. Yes. We can’t embrace “new urbanism” when car ownership is non-optional.

The relationship between ICE and Toledo’s administration and police department should be …

The mission of the Toledo Police Department is to serve and protect Toledo’s citizens. It is essential that no citizen is afraid to call our police department for help. TPD should comply with reasonable requests from ICE, while remaining independent and committed to the safety of every person in our community.

Toledo’s employment and social opportunities for young adults are …

important contributors to attracting and retaining those with the talent and innovative ideas to ensure that Toledo will grow.

A community benefit or program that I want to initiate is …

A code upgrade grant to repurpose vacant commercial buildings as “entrepreneur ready” spaces. When a space has been vacant or undergoes a change of use, Ohio Building code requires that it be brought up to New Construction Code. I want to utilize Community Development Block Grant dollars, meant for economic development in low and moderate income neighborhoods, to bring vitality to long abandoned neighborhood retail spaces.

HARVEY SAVAGE

Unendorsed Democrat. Newcomer.

Despite repeated contact by email and phone no responses were received as of press time

Toledo Muni Court Judges

You must recognize two things to understand the current races for Judge of Toledo Municipal Court.

First, no one pays attention to the races for judge. Heck, most people cannot name the sitting judges. Even folks who have been in their courtrooms don’t remember their names.

Because no one knows who they are, voters don’t tend to care about voting for them. Every election many more votes are cast at the top of the ballot than the bottom, where the judicial races dwell.

The second thing to understand is that, as a consequence of the first, incumbents never lose. Seriously, never. So no one ever runs against an incumbent, and they effectively serve forever. Or until they turn seventy, when they can no longer run, whichever comes first.

Witness two of the current races. Incumbents Tim Kuhlman and

Michelle Wagner are both running for re-election. Unopposed.

There are also two open seats on the bench, vacated by age-limited or retiring incumbents. So five challengers are scrambling for those seats.

For the Housing Court bench, challengers include endorsed Republican Jim Anderson, defense lawyer who once served as a clerk under the current incumbent Judge C,. Allen McConnell. See

jimandersonforjudge.com. Anderson is opposed by endorsed Democrat Joe Howe, a current prosecutor in that court. His bio is available on howeforjudge.com.

A second muni court bench is sought by three challengers.

Endorsed Democrat Dale Emch, a former newspaper reporter who is now a solo practitioner in Toledo, according to daleemchforjudge.com. Emch is opposed by endorsed

Republican Nicole Khoury, a criminal defense attorney and well-known front-woman for the band Arctic Clam. Khoury also organizes the wildly successful annual fundraiser Acoustics for Autism. See nicolekhouryforjudge.com and acousticsforautism.com for more information.

The third candidate in this race is Hank Schaefer III. He’s a City prosecutor, who says a defense attorney shouldn’t sit on the bench. See his campaign facebook page, facebook.com/hankschaeferforjudge.

Toledo Board of Education

Four candidates, including three incumbents, seek three seats on the Toledo School Board. The three incumbents are all from South Toledo. So with the other two Board members, all five are from South Toledo. None from West Toledo, North Toledo, the Point, the Central City, well, you understand.

The three South Enders include Polly-Taylor-Gerken, two-time failed candidate for Toledo City Council, a retired school psychologist with TPS, and wife of Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The second incumbent, Bob Vasquez, is a long-time child advocate who currently serves as community affairs liaison for the Toledo Zoo. Vasquez and Taylor-Gerken are endorsed Democrats.

The third incumbent is Chris Varwig. A long-time registered Republican, Varwig inexplicably sought the endorsement of the Democratic Party this year. She didn’t get it. Varwig was a long-time TPS parent advocate before joining the Board. She says she is a parent with purpose and passion to bring progress. Say that five times real fast.

The challenger is endorsed Democrat Ruth Leonard, currently a TPS substitute teacher, a role she would have to resign if elected. The Board is a volunteer position, by the way. She is reportedly not from South Toledo. Not to be outdone in alliteration, she calls herself Leonard for Learners. Leonard says she wants to bring a student-focus back to the Board.

Hildo sez

PHH: Nice, thoughtful, caring, and smart. But never purged the Collins misfits from her administration. That shadow could turn a dark, dark gray on Election Day.

Wade K: Smart, politically astute. A bit sweaty. Took a big risk going against the Democratic establishment. to run for Mayor. The risk could pay off. Hope he fills his Admin with competence, intelligence and vision. It would be a nice change.

Spang: Number one in the polls. An incumbent member of Council, she spent four years talking about lack of respect. Respect comes with advancing meaningful legislation. Nada from Sandy.

Ludeman: Spang’s mentor who got her into politics. Has accomplished little in twenty-two years on Council. Should stop talking about the nineties and finally get it into gear. Doubtful.

Sykes: Long-time public servant. School Board, Council, boards of the Metroparks, LMHA, and Children’s Services. Former boxer, accused of assault at a candidate’s night talent show. A unique talent indeed.

Adams: Former TPS teacher, administrator, and Board member. This is her first race with an opponent. Most voters couldn’t care less about her inability to work with fellow Council members.

Savage: Son of a founder of well-known food bank. Not related to the family of financial advisers, the one after whom Savage Arena at UT is named. Would be oldest member of Council since TM Gabriel.

Johnson: Owner of a minority-owned contracting business. Failed candidate for Sylvania Twp. Trustee. Registered to vote in South Toledo. Doubtful he lives there. Might live in Sylvania Township or Old Orchard.

Komives: Young activist in labor and LGBTQIA issues. Could tell you what LGBTQIA stands for. Related to basketball legend Butch Komives. Would lower the average age of Council by decades. Unless Savage also gets elected, then they would cancel each other out.

Melden: Works at Leadership Toledo. Founded Food for Thought. Worked on campaigns of Mike Bell and Pete Gerken. Not at the same time. Wants to provide fresh, energetic leadership.

Toledo maybe not yet ready for that.

Young: Workers’ Comp lawyer. Good soldier with Democratic Party, appointed to seat. Lowest primary finish of any incumbent in decades. Maybe ever.

Robinson: African American. Woman. Lives in Old North Toledo. Loves. loves, loves Donald Trump and his presidency. Which of these things doesn’t belong? Hint: There are plenty of African American women living in the Old North End.

Narvaez: Keeps running for Council, keeps losing. This year will be no different.

Phillips: In a normal year, there would have been more than twenty primary candidates. This year there were only thirteen. In a normal year, Phillips would have finished far out of the top twelve. ‘Nuff said. Bye, bye, Clyde.