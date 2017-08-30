Past Activist Watch Events

Angry? We get it. Now do something about it. Activists in Toledo have been busy. Here’s a list of events locals have organized to make a difference.

Want to join the fight? Check out our Activist Watch for upcoming opportunities.

August

5-7pm. Wednesday, 8.2

A Water Town Hall – Toledo

This event will feature Toledoans sharing their stories about their experiences during the 2014 water crisis. Panelists include Kristy Meyer of the Ohio Environmental Council; Dr. David Grossman, formerly of the Lucas County Health Department; and Alicia Smith of the Junction Coalition. McMaster Center, Main Branch Library, 325 N. Michigan St., Contact: Nick Mandros, nmandros@theoec.org

6-8pm. Thursday, August 3

Tree Toledo Meeting

Tree Toledo is on a mission to plant one tree for every citizen of Toledo. Show up and find out how to get more involved. Agenda items include tree digs, distributions, and other upcoming activities. Auditorium in West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 W. Sylvania Ave., Contact: treetoledo@gmail.com, www.treetoledo.org

Noon-3pm. Saturday, August 5

Picnic at the Park with Gather Toledo

Welcome immigrants and refugees to Toledo over food and games in the park! Water, juice, and halal dishes are provided; please bring side dishes or desserts.

Mallard Lake Shelter at Oak Openings Preserve, 5402 Wilkins Rd., Whitehouse. Contact: Brittany Ford, bford@co.lucas.oh.us

Noon-1pm. Wednesday, August 9

RAA Petition Drop Off: Press Conference at Senator Portman’s Office

Rob Portman’s Regulatory Accountability Act is a massive deregulation bill that will affect health and environmental standards dramatically. A number of local and national organizations will be standing together and delivering petitions signed by thousands of citizens in opposition to this bill. Levis Square (285 N. St. Clair St.) Contact: Jeremy Bernstein, jbernstein@forourfuturefund.org

6-8pm. Friday, August 11

Service with Pride: The Fernwood Growing Center

Join Equality Toledo as they help a local community garden with weeding, cleaning, painting, and other activities on their site. Don’t forget to dress appropriately! Gloves are provided. Fernwood Growing Center, 1646 Fernwood Ave., Contact: info@equalitytoledo.org

11am-2pm. Saturday, August 12

Stop the Violence Prayer Walk

All members of the Toledo community who would like to see an end to violence are invited to come together and participate in a prayer walk taking place through the central city. Frederick Douglass Community Center, 1001 Indiana Ave. to Bibleway Church, 2335 Collingwood Blvd., 567-233-9171

6-9pm. Tuesday, August 15

Slow Food Maumee Valley 10 Year Anniversary Potluck

Slow Food is an international movement committed to protecting the community, culture, knowledge, and environment that make regional cuisine possible. This potluck will celebrate outgoing President Paula Ross’ ten years of service, and welcome new President, Michael Leizerman. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. Contact: Paula Ross, psross@ameritech.net

8pm-midnight. Tuesday, August 15

Toledo Pride 2017 Film Series

This event, hosted by Equality Toledo and the Promise House Project, will screen films by local LGBT filmmakers. Donations are accepted, but not required.

The Attic on Adams (1701 Adams) Contact: Nick Komives, info@equalitytoledo.org

6:30-8:30pm. Wednesday, August 16

Black and Pink August Meeting: No New County Jail

This meeting of the local Black and Pink chapter will focus on continued support for LGBT prisoners, participation in Toledo Pride, and building a coalition to oppose construction of the new jail in South Toledo. Sanger Branch Library (3030 W. Central)

1-3:30pm. Thursday, August 16

Toledo Luncheon: Passion Purpose Profit

CleanTurn is a leading social enterprise venture that provides training and employment for formerly incarcerated individuals. This presentation will educate and empower business to create more employment opportunities where those coming from challenging backgrounds can thrive. Cost: $5 Mosaic Ministries (1842 Broadway St) Contact: Annelise Dahl, adahl@cleanturn.org

6pm-midnight. Friday, August 18

You Will Do Better in Drag

The official kick-off party for Toledo Pride. DJs and dancing for all who attend, with the proceeds going to help cover the cost of producing Toledo Pride.

$5, or $3 with a non-perishable food item, socks, gloves, or hygiene product. Levis Square (intersection of Madison Ave and N. St. Clair St in downtown Toledo) toledopride.com/event/2017-toledo-pride-pride-parade/

Saturday, August 19

Toledo Pride Parade

The annual LGBT pride parade of Toledo. March to celebrate diversity and show your support for Toledo’s LGBT community!

Line-up at 11:00AM, parade starts at 12:00PM, outside of Bretz (2012 Adams St.). Contact: parade@toledopride.com

7-9pm. Sunday, August 20

Toledo Stands with VA

The recent events that transpired in Charlottesville, Virginia are tragic and recount a dark history of racism and White supremacy in America. Fascism has no place in a democratic society. And it certainly has no place in the Toledo area. Our community has a history of embracing marginalized peoples, from Hungarian immigrants to Syrian refugees and LGBTQA groups. Meet at the center of Centennial Mall. The University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St.,

6:30-8pm. Tuesday, August 22

Stop Gerrymandering: Community Event on Drawing Fair Districts

Learn more about the ongoing citizen’s initiative to change state redistricting laws to be fair. This non-partisan event features a half-hour presentation on the history of gerrymandering by Dr. Melissa Miller, an associate professor at Bowling Green State University. Holland Public Library (1032 S. McCord, Holland)

5-6pm. Thursday, August 24

Tell Senator Portman: Stop the Healthcare Sabotage

Let Senator Rob Portman know that you don’t want to see the Affordable Care Act repealed. Event co-sponsored by For Ohio’s Future, Indivisible OH5, and MoveOn.org. Wooster Green Space (144 S. Church St, Bowling Green) Contact: Jeremy Bernstein (jbernstein@forourfuturefund.org)

10am-3pm. Saturday, August 26

Toledo Women’s Equality Day Celebration 2017

Honor the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The event will start with a rally featuring many local speakers, followed by a celebration featuring food and entertainment. Co-sponsored by UAW Local 12, Women of Toledo, and the American Association of University Women in Toledo. UAW Local 12 (2300 Ashland Ave)

1-3pm. Saturday, August 26

Green Drinks – Pipeline Presentation

The Western Lake Erie Sierra Club hosts this social event featuring a presentation on pipelines by National Sierra Club officer Cheryl Johncox. Network with other environmentalists over food and drinks. The Attic on Adams (1701 Adams St.) msmithohiosierraclub@gmail.com

4-6pm. Sunday, August 27

Toledo Area Progressives Cookout

A social meeting over food with other Toledo area progressives. Please bring a dish. Pearson Park. https://toledoprogressives.wixsite.com/toledoprogressives

1-4pm. Sunday, August 27

Pancakes, Politics & Jazz

Current elected officials will be on hand to discuss their perspectives and respond to probing questions from participants. $20. Our Brothers Place, 23 N. Huron St.

10am-3pm. Tuesday, August 29

NO Neighborhood Jail Rally

A rally outside of One Government Center during the County Commissioner’s meeting for citizens who don’t want a new jail built in any Toledo neighborhood. One Government Center (640 Jackson Street)

6-9pm. Tuesday, August 29

Toledo City Council Forum hosted by Northwest Ohio Young Black Democrats

This forum will provide an opportunity for Toledoans to hear from and ask questions of this year’s candidates for Toledo City Council. Co-sponsored by Northwest Ohio Young Black Democrats, YWCA, I-Rise Toledo, Community Solidarity Response Network (CSRN), African-American Male Wellness Walk, Junction Community Coalition, Lucas County Young Democrats, Northwest Ohio Young Latino/Hispanic Democrats, and United. Citizen Power. YWCA of Northwest Ohio (1018 Jefferson Avenue) Contact: ohioybd@gmail.com

3-5pm. Wednesday, 8.30

Clinic Protection Ordinance Hearing

Toledo City Council will be hearing testimony on the Impeding Access to Health Care Ordinance. Capital Care Network is requesting the public attend to show support in an attempt to strengthen penalties against groups who harass patients directly outside of the clinic.1 Government Center, 640 Jackson St. 419-478-6801. capitalcarenetwork.com

July

10-11am. Monday, July 3

All Hands on Deck

Activists from the six states bordering the Great Lakes and Canada will be coming together to join boat lines and hold hands by the shoreline in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of protecting and monitoring the largest group of freshwater lakes in the world. Attendees are invited to wear a blue or green t-shirt. Maumee Bay State Park (1400 State Park Road, Oregon) Contact: allhandsondeckgreatlakes.org

7-8pm. Wednesday, July 5

Keep Abortion Safe and Legal Happy Hour

Network and plan with other pro-choice activists.The Attic on Adams first floor patio (1701 Adams St). Contact: Annie Krol (annie@prochoiceohio.org)

1-4pm. Saturday, July 8

Western Lake Erie Sierra Club Meeting

The Sierra Club’s Western Lake Erie group advocates for clean water, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and public transit. This meeting will cover local environmental concerns and plans for upcoming outings. Way Public Library (101 E. Indiana, Perrysburg Ave.) Contact: Michael Smith (msmithohiosierraclub@gmail.com)

3-5pm. Saturday, July 8

After Coal Film Screening, ft. author Gary Bentley

After Coal is a documentary “about people who are building a new future in the coalfields of eastern Kentucky and South Wales.” An important look into how families are abandoning their traditional livelihoods and transitioning away from fossil fuels. Cost: $10. Ohio Theater (3114 Lagrange St.) Contact: garybbentley@gmail.com

7pm. Monday, July 10

Conservative Women, The Equal Rights Amendment, and Divergent Views of Womanhood

Dr. Chelsea Griffis of the University of Toledo explores how various women, particularly on the right, defined their womanhood in light of the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment between 1972 and 1982. Way Public Library (101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg)

5-7pm. Thursday, July 13

The Resistance – Rally and March

This rally is for those concerned about travel bans, Islamophobia, homophobia, racism, obliteration of healthcare, access to water, and affordable housing. Speakers from the Community Solidarity Response Network, Black and Pink Toledo, Lucas County Green Party, Equality Toledo, International Socialist Organization, and the UT chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. Levis Square (285 N. St. Clair Street)

6:30-8:30pm. Thursday, July 13

Tilted Scales: In Defense of Revolutionary Struggle

A presentation and discussion sponsored by the May Day Collective and Solidarity & Defense about organizing in a revolutionary capacity while facing criminal charges. Ann Arbor District Library (343 S. 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor) Contact: tiltedscales@riseup.net

4pm-midnight. Saturday, July 15

Equality Toledo Loves Love Fest 2017

An evening of live entertainment including music, drag, theater, and dance with the proceeds benefiting Equality Toledo. Cost: $5. The Love Wall (1209 Adams Street). Contact: Nick Komives, info@equalitytoledo.org

7-9pm. Monday, July 17

Abolish Slavery Movie Series – Amazing Grace

The Daughter Project is hosting a series of films on the subject of slavery, both historical and modern. Amazing Grace is a drama about the fight against the British slave trade in the 18th Century. Admission is free, and the material is not appropriate for minors. Toledo Calvary Church (1360 Conant St. Maumee) Contact: jeff@thedaughterproject.org

5:30-7pm. Wednesday, July 19

Green Drinks Toledo

Join the Lucas County Sustainability Commission for a casual mixer open to all environmentalists. Network with other activists and discuss new ideas for protecting the environment and promoting sustainability. Fleetwood’s Tap Room (28 N. St Clair St, Toledo) Contact: mgreene@co.lucas.oh.us

5:30-7pm. Sunday, July 23

Black and Pink Monthly Meetup

Join Black and Pink, an LGBT group committed to opposing the prison-industrial complex, for their monthly meeting. Topics will include writing letters to incarcerated LGBT individuals and planning opposition for the new jail being proposed in South Toledo. Collingwood Arts Center Pride Room, 2413 Collingwood Blvd.

7-9pm. Monday, July 24

Abolish Slavery Movie Series – Nefarious: Merchant of Souls

The Daughter Project is hosting a series of films on the subject of slavery, both historical and modern. Nefarious: Merchant of Souls is a documentary that explores human trafficking in the United States, Europe, and Asia from a Christian perspective. Admission is free, and the material is not appropriate for minors. Toledo Calvary Church (1360 Conant St. Maumee) Contact: jeff@thedaughterproject.org

6-8:15pm. Monday, July 24

“What the heck is Single Payer, Anyway?”

A special town hall that explains and explores what single-payer healthcare is. Guest speakers include Dr. Johnathan Ross, former President of Physicians for a National Health Program, and Deb Silverstein, Executive Director of the Single Payer Action Network of Ohio. Maumee Branch Library, 501 River Rd., Maumee). Dennis Slotnick, Slotnicks4@aol.com

6-8pm. Tuesday, July 25

Lake Erie Bill of Rights Petitioner Training

The Lake Erie Bill of Rights is a grassroots effort led by Toledoans for Safe Water which aims to establish rights for Lake Erie in the Toledo City Charter through ballot initiative. Attendees to this event will learn about the initiative and receive training on how to petition for it. Kelley Room, Main Branch Library, 325 N. Michigan St. Sean Nestor, safewatertoledo@gmail.com

11am-2pm. Saturday, July 29

Community Solidarity Response Network Freedom School

Children aged 6 to 18 are invited to come and discuss their ideas on how to improve their communities. Free, but please RSVP ahead of time. Padua Center (1416 Nebraska) Contact: csrntoledo@gmail.com

Noon-6pm. Sunday, July 30

Toledo LGBT + Unity Picnic

Join the 3rd annual Toledo LGBT + Unity Picnic and help support the LGBT Historical Archives of Toledo! Traditional picnic foods are served and start at 1PM, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish of their own to share. Cost: $10 at the gate, cash only, Vienna Park (286 W. Vienna Road, Temperance, MI)

7-9pm. Monday, July 31

Abolish Slavery Movie Series – Priceless

The Daughter Project is hosting a series of films on the subject of slavery, both historical and modern. Priceless is a romantic drama based on a true story of human trafficking. Admission is free, and the material is not appropriate for minors. Toledo Calvary Church (1360 Conant St. Maumee) Contact: jeff@thedaughterproject.org

June

8-10am. Thursday, June 1.

Project Connect Kick-off

Join the 2017 Kickoff of Project Connect Wood County, which provides a broad range of free services to families and individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness or poverty. Learn about the purpose and impact of this one-day event for people in Wood County. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green. 419-353-9305. homeaidofwoodcounty.org

6-10pm. Friday, June 2.

First Ypsi Pride

Ypsilanti will celebrate their LGBTQ+ community for their first ever Pride. The block party is located on N. Washington Street between MI Ave and Pearl Street in downtown Ypsi. Free & Family friendly! This block party is in partnership with First Fridays Ypsilanti and is in addition to the monthly art & culture walk. See the event “First Annual Ypsi Pride” on Facebook.

9am-6pm. Saturday, June 3.

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund Silent Auction and Yard Sale

A silent auction and garage sale to benefit the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund, a fund created to help women of Northwest Ohio access abortion services. 2485 Robinwood Ave., 567-8694-5986. See the event “Aggie Fund Silent Auction and Yard Sale” on Facebook.

Saturday, June 3-Sunday, June 4

Rustbelt Rising: National Lawyers Guild Mideast Regional Conference 2017

This conference will bring together lawyers, legal workers, community leaders, and students from Detroit, MI to Buffalo, NY to learn about pressing legal issues in our region and to foster discussion about how to best use the law as an instrument for the protection of the people, rather than for their repression. All day, University of Toledo College of Law (2801 W. Bancroft) Contact: mideastrvp@nlg.org

5-8pm. Thursday, June 8

Toledo NAACP Membership Drive & Jazz Event

Enjoy hors d’oevres and a cash bar with the musical stylings of the Katch Band. Entry to the event includes annual membership in the Toledo NAACP. $30. Hollywood Casino (1968 Miami St). info@toledonaacp.org

7-8pm. Thursday, June 8

Fair Districts = Fair Elections – Information and Training

A new statewide initiative to curb gerrymandering is launching. Learn about what this effort does and how you can help make our electoral districts fair again. Grounds for Thought (174 S. Main Street in Bowling Green). moweryke@gmail.com

Noon-1:30pm. Saturday, June 10

Family Puppy Protest

A protest against Family Puppy outside of the Franklin Park Mall. Family Puppy obtains its pets through puppy mills, which breed dogs in mass quantities under inhumane conditions. Come learn more or show your support for eliminating puppy mills! Signs, banners, and leaflets are provided. South East corner of the intersection of Talmadge & Monroe street Contact: tfpboycott@aol.com.

5:30-6:30pm. Monday, June 12.

CASA Community and Volunteer Information Meeting

Lucas County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a non-profit organization of volunteers who work for the juvenile court judges to help abused and neglected children find safe and permanent homes. The Lucas County CASA Program, one of the oldest and most respected of the nearly 1000 CASA programs nationwide, has operated in Lucas County since 1980. Learn about volunteer opportunities and how you can make a difference in the life of an abused child. Kent Library. 3101 Collingwood Blvd., 419-259-5340. Casakids.net

5:30-7pm. Monday, June 19

Right to Work is Wrong Workshop

A training session on the latest developments, messaging, and strategy around the state government’s efforts at passing a “Right to Work” law. RTW laws allow workers in unionized workplaces to stop paying dues while still receiving representation from the union. States that have seen RTW laws pass have also seen their wages and safety conditions lowered significantly. Find out more and how you can help fight RTW at this event. Huntington Room at Main Branch Library (325 N. Michigan St.) Contact: Chris Maxie (cmaxie@ohaflcio.org)

6-8pm. Wednesday, June 21.

Refugee Kids Film Screening

Help support US Together, Inc.— a non-profit organization that has resettled over 400 people statewide and is under significant financial stress due to the President’s executive order— during this screening. The film is a documentary about an American program set up for refugee children. Run by the International Rescue Committee (founded by Albert Einstein to rescue Jewish refugees), the Refugee Youth Summer Academy transforms 120 kids speaking 26 languages from the world’s hot spots-Iraq, Egypt, West Africa, Tibet, Burma and Bhutan-from tongue-tied newcomers into confident, savvy New Yorkers over the course of a six-week program. $17. Ohio Theatre, 3114 Lagrange St., 419-241-6785. ustogether.us

5:30-7:30PM. Thursday, June 22

Volunteer Night: Rainbow Resource Guide

Equality Toledo is looking for volunteers to come together and help update its resource guide. The resource guide provides a list of LGBTQ friendly doctors, restaurants, services, places of worship, realtors, and other businesses. Help is needed verifying entries and updating the website. Collingwood Arts Center (2413 Collingwood Blvd). Contact: Nick Komives, info@equalitytoledo.org

6-8PM. Thursday, June 22

Rally for the Right to Grow Ordinance

An introduction to the upcoming urban agriculture ordinance (the Right to Grow Ordinance) being developed by members of the Toledo urban agriculture community. Speakers include Pete Gerker, Anita Lopez, Sandy Spang, Thomas Jackson, and Sean Nestor. Refreshments provided. McMaster Center inside the Main Branch Library (325 N. Michigan St). Contact: Sean Nestor, seannestor@lucascountygreens.org

7-9PM. Thursday, June 22

Thirsty Thursday – Toledoans for Safe Water Social Hour

An opportunity for supporters and petitioners for the Lake Erie Bill of Rights to mingle and trade petitioning tips. The Lake Erie Bill of Rights is collecting signatures for a charter amendment that would establish legal rights for Lake Erie and a right to clean water for every Toledoan. The Attic on Adams (1701 Adams St). Contact: Markie Miller, safewatertoledo@gmail.com

8:30-11pm. Friday, June 23

Outdoor Movie – Hurricane Bianca

Equality Toledo is hosting a free film screening of Hurricane Bianca, the comedic story of a New York teacher who moves to a small town in Texas and is fired for being gay. Donations are welcome. The Attic on Adams (1701 Adam Street) Contact: info@equalitytoledo.org

5:30-7pm. Tuesday, June 27

Senator Portman: Say NO to Trumpcare

Join other working people outside of Rob Portman’s office to say NO to the Trumpcare bill. Levis Square (285 N. St. Clair). Contact: Chris Maxie (cmaxie@ohaflcio.org)

6-7:30pm. Wednesday, June 28

Junction Empowerment Series 2: The Power of an Education

The second Junction Empowerment Series event will focus on what Toledo Public Schools are doing for the Junction neighborhood, and how we can build a stronger relationship between our schools and neighborhoods. Keynote speaker is TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. Frederick Douglass Community Center (1001 Indiana). Contact: Michal Hamilton (michal.junction419@gmail.com)

6:30-9pm. Thursday, June 29

Pride Month Letters

Black and Pink Toledo, which works to abolition prison and supporter LGBT prisoners, is hosting an evening of writing letters to incarcerated members of the LGBTQ community. Snacks, drinks, cards, and supplies will be provided. Sanger Branch Library (3030 W. Central)

May

6:30pm. Monday, May 15

“Rejecting Kasich’s Microcystic Kool-Aid: Another Perspective on the Lake Erie Water War.”

Terry Lodge, local and national environmental attorney, will give a talk during this Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie meeting. Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St., advocatesforacleanlakeerie.org

6-8:30pm. Tuesday, May 16.

Under the Gun: Toledo

Sandy Phillips, the amazing gun violence prevention advocate who testified against the SCOTUS confirmation of gun lobby darling Neil Gorsuch, is coming to Ohio for events across Ohio. Watch the award-winning documentary Under The Gun and hear Sandy’s story. $10/suggested minimum donation. My Brother’s Place (in downtown’s Trinity Episcopal Church on the second floor), 316 Adams St., 419-244-7442. info@ohioceasefire.org

7:30-9:15am. Thursday, May 18.

Women in Leadership: A Seat at the Table

Join Women’s Initiative of United Way for a morning of learning and connecting. See the Facebook Event for a full schedule, which includes a dynamic panel of women leaders, such as Sashem Brey (Anchor, 13ABC), Pat Appold (President and Owner of The Oliver House), among others. RSVP by 5pm on Monday, May 15. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Free for members of the Women’s Initiative. $10/non-members. Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St., 419-254-4677. womensinitiative@unitedwaytoledo.org

1-4:30pm. Saturday, May 20

March Against Monsanto 2017

The annual March Against Monsanto will feature speeches from local activists, Doug Jambard-Sweet and Seán Nestor. Amber Massie with Flower Lane Nursery will be returning this year with organic garden starters. The lot across from The Maumee Indoor Theatre (601 Conant St., Maumee).

5:30-7:30pm. Thursday, May 25.

Equality Toledo’s Monthly Mixer with the Toledo Chapter of the National Organization for Women

Join Equality Toledo at People Called Women, one of the only remaining feminist bookstores in the country. This meeting will also include the Toledo Chapter of the National Organization for Women. Snacks, wine, and soft drinks will be served. People Called Women bookstore, 6060 Renaissance Pl., 419-407-6225. equalitytoledo.org

8:30am-2pm. Saturday, May 27.

Indivisible Conference – Revitalizing Democracy

The Fulton County Indivisible Alliance, part of the national, progress Indivisible political movement, will host an event to help educate, organize and mobilize calls for change into action. During this event, speakers interested in supporting social justice will share their insight. Some of the guest speakers include: House Representative Teresa Fedor (D-45), who will address human trafficking; Linda Mansour-Ismail, an attorney and human rights advocate; and Cheryl Johncox of the Sierra Club, a public policy specialist who will discuss the EPA’s relationship to Lake Erie and the Maumee River. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. 419-897-8901. facebook.com/FultonCountyIndivisibleAlliance

1:30pm. Saturday, May 27

Western Lake Erie Sierra Club Meeting

The Sierra Club’s Western Lake Erie group advocates for clean water, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and public transit. This meeting will cover the summer newsletter and planning a trip to Kelley’s Island. Maumee Branch Library (501 River Rd.) Contact: Michael Smith, msmithohiosierraclub@gmail.com

4pm. Saturday, May 27

The Black Church’s Impact and Effect on the Black Community

Facilitated by local activist Lonnie Hamilton, this forum will discuss the impact and effect of black churches on the black community. Frederick Douglass Community Center (1001 Indiana Ave.) Contact: L. J. Hamilton, lonniejhamilton@yahoo.com

6:15pm. Wednesday, May 31

Capital Care Counter Protest – We Love Our Clinic!

Join this peaceful counter-protest to show support for Toledo’s last abortion clinic. Signs are available for those who don’t have one of their own to bring. Capital Care Network (1160 W. Sylvania Ave.)

April

9:30am-12:30pm. Saturday, April 1.

Civics 101: Get Informed. Get Engaged. Get Results. “Foundations of Federal Government.”

Join local officials, political scientists, and your neighbors for the first session of a free, three-part series covering the basics of the political process and how you can actively and effectively participate. The series is nonpartisan, and all are welcome. The next sessions: April 8, “All Politics is Local”; April 15, “Power to the People.” Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green. 419-807-1110. facebook.com/Civis101B

2:30-5pm. Sunday, April 2.

Iyad Burnat on Non-Violent Resistance

The Palestinian human rights activist will speak at a free event hosted by Lourdes University and the Northwest Ohio Free Speech Alliance (NOFSA). Burnat received the 2015 James Lawson Award for Excellence in the Practice of Nonviolence for leading Bil’in’s non-violent struggle in the occupied West Bank. Lourdes University Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., 419-885-3211. lourdes.edu

9:30am-noon. Wednesday, April 5.

ABLE Immigration Legal-Awareness Training for Service Providers & Community Supporters

Join Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. (ABLE) for an educating session about immigration law. Learn how President Trump’s recent actions on immigration may impact you, your organization, our local immigrant and refugee communities— and what you can do to help. To register, email Juanita Gonzalez at jgonzalez@ablelaw.org by Friday, March 31. Toledo-Lucas County Public Library McMaster Auditorium, 325 Michigan St., 800-837-0814. Lawolaw.org

9:30am-12:30pm. Saturday, April 8.

Civics 101: Get Informed. Get Engaged. Get Results. “All Politics is Local”

Join local officials, political scientists, and your neighbors for the second session of a free, three-part series covering the basics of the political process and how you can actively and effectively participate. The series is nonpartisan, and all are welcome. The next session; April 15, “Power to the People.” Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green. 419-807-1110. facebook.com/Civis101BG

2-3:30pm. Saturday, April 8.

Lake Erie Bill of Rights Training

Toledoans for Safe Water will host a training session for petitioners and volunteers for the Lake Erie Bill of Rights campaign. Learn how to register voters, what the Lake Erie Bill of Rights is and what it will do, techniques for success at petitioning, and how to troubleshoot common problems. Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Searles Room, 325 Michigan St., lakeerieaction.org

12:30-2pm. Sunday, April 9.

Baldemar Velasquez Discusses the Crisis Over Illegal Immigration

Baldemar Velasquez, President and Founder of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, has called on the Farm Labor Organizing Committee and on the Toledo community to “adopt” families at risk of deportation and assist with taking care of children and property left behind. Hear him speak about his life, experience, and the ongoing crisis. Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Highway (Route 25) Bowling Green, OH. 419-885-1162. floc.com

9:30am-12:30pm. Saturday, April 15.

Civics 101: Get Informed. Get Engaged. Get Results. “Power to the People”

Join local officials, political scientists, and your neighbors for the last session of a free, three-part series covering the basics of the political process and how you can actively and effectively participate. The series is nonpartisan, and all are welcome. Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green. 419-807-1110. facebook.com/Civis101BG

12-3pm. Saturday, April 15

Tax March Ann Arbor

Are your taxes done? Trump’s will be, but he won’t release them. Show the president you do care and protest to support tax reformation. Don’t miss this deadline or the march. The Diag, 500 S. State St., 734-764-1817.

6pm. Monday, April 17.

Tree Toledo presents a screening of “Before the Flood”

In an effort to provide more education on the subject of climate change, Tree Toledo is sponsoring a free screening of the 2016 documentary film “Before the Flood.” A collaboration between director Fisher Stevens and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film explores the impact climate change is having in communities all over the world and what we can do to address it. Lourdes University Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., 419-474-8801. treetoledo.org

10am-2pm. Saturday, April 22.

March for Science: Toledo

Recent rhetoric has inspired dozens of independent, nonpartisan coordinators to march on Washington D.C. and in other locations across the country. The rally will begin at 10am at International Park, the march will start at 11am, and teach-in activities begin at 11:30am at Imagination Station. International Park, 2 Main St., sciencemarchtoledo.com

1-3pm. Saturday, April 22.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie: The Third Battle for Lake Erie

Toledo’s water was shut off in 2014. See why. Hear why. Remember it so it won’t happen again. Friendship Park, 2930 131st St., advocatesforacleanlakeerie.org

3-7pm. Sunday, April 23.

16th annual MultiFaith Banquet, “Countering Hate With Compassion”

The MultiFaith Council of NW Ohio’s annual banquet will include tours of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, meditation, stories of faith, a youth pizza discussion with session guided by Zaynab Alfaham (Welcome TLC AmeriCorps member), a catered dinner and a keynote by Sara Tarana Jobin, resident conductor of the Toledo Symphony and Opera, who will speak about ways to Counter Hate with Compassion – and music

Paid reservations required in advance by April 16. $25/adults. $5/youth pizza discussion (ages 12-21, from 4:30-6pm). Childcare available upon request: $5/per family. Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. 419-475-6535. multifaithcouncil.org

February

6:30pm. Thursday, February 16.

Move to Amend Monthly Organizing Meeting

A monthly meeting will be held at the public library to discuss financial issues for the City of Toledo with city council. Citizens are welcome to participate in the open forum. Please bring questions and concerns. Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan Ave., 419-259-5200

All day. Friday, February 17.

General Strike Against Trump (Toledo event)

Fed up with the government? Be a part of a peaceful demonstration in Toledo which will rally against the executive orders of Trump and his administration. Exercise your right and let your voice be heard. Everywhere.

6-8pm. Friday, February 17

Call to Action – FLOC Associate Members and Supporters Meeting

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC) and Homie Association will be meeting to discuss Trump’s immigration ordinance. Supporters are encouraged a “call for action,” to unite diverse cultures within the Toledo community. Farm Labor Organizing Committee, 1221 Broadway St., 419-243-3456. Contact Ramon, rperez@floc.com.

1:30-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Citizens Climate Rally (Ann Arbor)

Climate change is inevitable and pollution is threatening our wildlife and ecosystem making it harder to sustain life. The University of Michigan is hosting a rally to educate and promote a more healthy environment. Everyone is welcome to participate. Don’t be silent, we only have one planet. Call for action will take place following the march. Guest speakers include: Republicans Debbie Dingell and Yousef Rabhi; Mayor Christopher Taylor; Councilman Laura Rubin and Executive Director Huron River Watershed Council. Federal Building, 200 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI. 269-961-7339.

2-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Local Feminist Resistance Group Forming

If you oppose Trump’s policies and agree there is corruption under his administration, you can take action in the community by attending Northwest Ohio Feminists Organization’s first meeting and share your concerns. At the first meeting, the group will discuss the Indivisible movement. Attendees are asked to read Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda (www.indivisibleguide.com) before attending. People Called Women bookstore, 6060 Renaissance Pl., Suite F. 419-469-8983.

5-7pm. Sunday, February 19

Toledo Area Progressives Social

See what the Toledo Area Progressives are all about during their monthly meeting. Network, socialize and learn about activist opportunities. Maumee High School PAC Center, 1147 Saco St.

6pm. Sunday, February 19

Without Borders Community Dinner

It’s all about unity and fellowship at this gathering. To promote social relationships between the Arab and non-Arab communities of greater Toledo, all are welcome to come together and share delicious food. Free and open to the public. Crossroads on 23, 6960 Sylvania Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI. 734-854-1301.

1-4pm. Sunday, February 19

Direct Action Training! (Ann Arbor)

Want to be a more effective activist? Or do you just want to learn the basics of being an activist? This training session will discuss the history and method of direct action, what to do when things escalate, as well as risk assessment for specific scenarios. Ibew Local 252 Union Hall, 7920 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, MI.

5:30-7pm. Monday, February 20

Monday Seminar Series: Making a Fundraising Ask with Lucas County Democrats

Need help raising money for your campaign? An experienced fundraiser, Michael Hart is here to help guide you. Learn the proper way to ask for money in support of your campaign and developing a fundraising plan for potential donors at Lucas County Democrats’ February seminar session. Lucas County Democratic Party, 1817 Madison Ave., 419-246-9301. Lucascountydemocraticparty.com

10:30-11:30am. Monday, February 20

Representative Jim Jordan at Harding Home for President’s Day (Marion)

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan will visit the Harding Home Presidential Site to meet with the public. Harding Homesite, 380 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH.

Noon-1pm. Tuesday, February 21.

#ResistTrumpTuesday Protest

Head over to Senator Portman’s office to join Indivisible Toledo for their weekly Trump protest.420 Madison Ave., downtown Toledo

7-8:30pm. Tuesday, February 21.

Toledo/Sylvania Town Hall for Bob Latta’s Constituents

Since he has not held any or has any planned, The Toledo/Sylvania Interfaith Friends have invited Representative Latta to a town hall. It is unconfirmed if he will arrive for this non-partisan event. Toledo Muslim Community Center, 5045 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-671-6295. toledomcc.org

6-8pm. Wednesday, February 22.

Lincoln Day Dinner with Senator Rob Portman (Fremont, OH)

This paid dinner event will feature Senator Portman as a keynote speaker. Terra State Community College, 2830 Napoleon Rd.,

5:30-7:30pm. Friday, February 24

EqualityToledo February Social Mixer

Join EqualityToledo at the Toledo Museum of Art for a look at “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic.” Enjoy a cash bar and appetizers, a tour of the artist’s work at 6pm and socializing. Meet in the Green Room. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-407-6225. equalitytoledo.com

6-8pm. Friday, February 24.

Grounded: Activism and Justice in the Age of President Trump

Join Reem Subei (attorney at ABLE) and Zeinab Khalil (a graduate student from YALE and public policy specialist) for this topical discussion. Toledo Muslim Community Center, 5045 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-671-6295. toledomcc.org

7pm-1am. Saturday, February 25

Planned Parenthood Benefit Show (Detroit)

Razorburn Booking presents a fun night out jamming to several of the hottest female punk rock bands in the Detroit area. Featuring Womb, Birdhouse and Scary Women. $10. The Sanctuary Detroit, 1501 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI.

2-4pm. Sunday, February 26

Yoga For A Cause

Stretch and meditate to the aroma of coffee with friends during a small yoga session. $5 donations suggested, not required. All proceeds go to the Harbor House of Toledo. Glass City Roasters, 1240 Sylvania Rd., 419-787-7764

8-10pm. Tuesday, February 28.

Letters to stop dePortman

Have you had trouble reaching Rob Portman? The Senator is making it hard for his constituents to engage in conversation. Since hasn’t list office hours posted and has not planned to host town hall meetings, a group of locals is getting together to write letters to Portman and his staff. The Attic on Adams, 1701 Adams St., 419-243-5350.

March

7-8pm. Monday, March 6

Block Watch March Meeting: Lindsay Navarre

Interested in criminal justice? Learn about victim’s rights, the anatomy of a criminal case, and how to press charges. Judge-elect of Lucas County Court of Common Pleas and assistant Lucas County prosecutor Lindsay Navarre, will teach you through her presentation, and answer any questions from block watch members. One canned good is highly recommended as a donation to the “Feed your Neighbor Program”, but not mandatory to attend. Toledo Zion United Methodist Church, 2600 Copland Blvd.

5pm Wednesday, March 8 – 8pm Thursday, March 9

Toledo International Women’s Day Rally

Whether you’re angry, worried, upset, or just have something to say, join fellow citizens in this rally to not only fight for women’s rights but strike any recent political issues under Trump’s rule. Make your voice heard. 1 Government Center, 640 Jackson St.

6-7pm. Wednesday, March 8.

Service with Pride: Trans Rights Edition

The Trump Administration recently rolled back protections for transgender kids in public schools. Join Equality Toledo to learn more about what the rollback means and then write and call our legislators to encourage them to protect our trans friends and family. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., 419-720-5820.

3-5pm. Saturday, March 11

Michael Eric Dyson interview – Donald Trump and Black Issues

With the country in a state of controversy, this event promotes necessary conversation. Share your intellect on personal or collective action plans with others after viewing the video of Michael Eric Dyson’s interview on “Donald Trump, Black Celebrities vs. Intellectuals, and Black History.” Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd. 419-259-5340.

4-6pm. Saturday, March 11

Future of PCW Survey

For those passionate about the PCW bookstore and a feminist space in Toledo; meet with others to discuss its future. Please take the survey posted in the event’s description to prepare for the meeting. People Called Women bookstore, 6060 Renaissance Pl., Suite F. 419-469-8983.

2-5pm. Sunday, March 12.

Know Your Muslim Neighbors

Join the Fulton County Indivisible Alliance (FCIA) for a visit to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Dr. Talal Eid will provide a tour the Mosque of Perrysburg after their Sunday service. Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. 419-874-3509. facebook.com/NWOIndivisible

7-9pm. Monday, March 13.

Constituents Town Hall Meeting

Come ask questions or listen at this town hall meeting sponsored by Fulton County Indivisible Alliance. The event will feature Candidate for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, US House of Representatives, James Neu Jr as well as Sarah Inskeep from Planned Parenthood, Dennis Slotnick, retired Science teacher from Clay High School, and Ashley Philipp our aspiring candidate for Ohio State Senate District 1. Sauder Heritage Inn at Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2. Archbold, OH. facebook.com/NWOIndivisible

6:30-9:30pm. Thursday, March 16.

Roe Together: Toledo Activist Boot Camp

Want to make a difference? Showing up is just the first step. Learn how to be an effective activist during Activist Boot Camp, presented by The Freedom of Choice Ohio coalition. Come learn about legislation, messaging and tactics to continue the fight for sexual freedom and reproductive rights. This event has a sliding price scale of $0-$25. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., 419-214-1717. facebook.com/NARALProChoiceOhio

5:30-7:30pm. Thursday, March 16.

Equality Toledo’s March Social Mixer at the Other Side Bar & Grill

Meet members of Equality Toledo, learn more about the organization and have plenty of fun. Drink specials available. Other Side Bar & Bistro, 5308 Lewis Ave., 419-476-1577.

12-6pm. Saturday, March 18

Social Justice Art Festival (Ann Arbor)

The University of Michigan School of Social Work is hosting its annual art festival to promote social justice and change in this years’ theme “Our Space: Using Art to Name Our Reality.” All art forms are welcome. Application submissions. William Monroe Trotter Multicultural Center, 1443 Washtenaw Ave., 734-763-3670. Questions contact, sswartfestival@gmail.com

11am-2pm. Saturday, March 18.

Northwest Ohio Young Black Democrats Regional Meeting

Join the organization for their first regional meeting of the year in Lucas County. Lucas County Democratic Headquarters, 19th St.

7:15am-9:15pm. Monday, March 20.

Black and Pink March Meeting

Black and Pink is a national organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ prisoners. Learn what the group is about and how to get involved during a discussion of “Are Prisons Obsolete?”, the latest book by Critical Resistance founder and prison abolitionist Angela Davis. For more information, see the Facebook event. University of Toledo University Hall, 2801 W. Bancroft St., 800-586-5336

6:30-8pm. Wednesday, March 22

Beverly Block Watch’s FREE women’s self-defense class

Taught by martial arts and self-defense instructor, Michael Schiewer, course through hands-on demonstrations, discuss the non-physical aspects of self-defense, and engage in a question and answer session. Beverly Elementary School, 3548 S. Detroit Ave.

6-7:30pm. Wednesday, March 22

How to Be a City Councilor with Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski

Whether you want to run for local office as a Toledo City Councilor or feel called to civic action, understanding how city government operates is essential to making tangible change. Learn the basics of the local political process this workshop presented by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the Library Literati. Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave., 419-259-5370. toledolibrary.org/literati

10am-5pm. Saturday, March 25

The Immigrants’ March in Ann Arbor

Unite instead of the divide at this stand-alone march standing up for immigrant’s unfair treatment and recent attacks under President Trump’s administration. Show everyone that you are not intimidated, and stand with equal opportunity for immigrants. Federal Building, 200 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI.

6-10:30pm. Friday, March 31.

Trans Day of Visibility Film Festival

Trans Day of Visibility Film Festival has been celebrated since 2010 to show support and recognition to the LGTBQA+ community. The Toledo Area Transgender Support and Equality Toledo will be showing films of empowerment, and support the trans and non-binary gender.