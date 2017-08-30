Michigan Theater screens Dario Argento’s Suspiria

Hold on to your guts, horror aficionados. You can’t call yourself a film buff without appreciating Dario Argento’s highly stylized contributions to the medium. And of all Argento’s films, Suspiria is arguably the best known and most beloved. A newly unearthed, uncut 35mm master print of the Italian horror flick has been discovered, and is now heading to the Michigan Theater for one day only. Presented properly in its original Italian language with English subtitles, this macabre tale of an American girl who gets admitted to a prestigious dance school in Europe, only to find it is run by witches, will unnerve you, if not outright scare your socks off. 8pm. Thursday, September 7. $10/general $8/students.

Michigan Theater

603 E. Liberty St. | Ann Arbor, MI

734-668-8463 | michtheater.org