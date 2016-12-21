Marketplace Changes: December 20, 2016

. December 21, 2016.
  • The area’s second Potbelly Sandwich Shop will open at 413 Madison Ave. in February, in the former location of Murphy’s Jazz Club. potbelly.com
  • PocoLoco, a Cuban and Mexican fusion concept
    restaurant by the Cocino De Carlos’ group, will open at 1809 Adams St. The restaurant will offer a lunch buffet, two bars, specialty rum and tequila cocktails, DJs and bands. The space is still under construction, but due to be open early 2017. carlospocoloco.com
  • PizzaFire, a popular wood-fired pizza chain that serves a gluten-free crust option, opened at 3444 Secor Rd. on Friday, December 16. pizzafire.com
  • The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will construct a new Mott Branch Library on a recently acquired 2.9 acres of land in the historic Smith Park, located off Dorr Street next to the Martin Luther King Academy for Boys Elementary School, a Toledo Public School. toledolibrary.org
  • The Perrysburg Bai Du Chinese Restaurant has opened their second location in Sylvania at 7629 W. Sylvania Ave., in the space that formerly housedRestaurant Pacific. baiduchineserestaurant.com
  • Construction on 365 by Whole Foods is still underway. The concept will open up at 3379 Secor Rd., directly off of Interstate 475. Alongside will be
    Secor Square, a mixed-use retail center. The first tenants have been announced: Fusian, Great Clips,
    Orangetheory Fitness, PetPeople, PizzaFire and The Joint Chiropractic. facebook.com/secorsquare
  • Fowl and Fodder will open a second location at 614 Adams Street, the former location of Weekdays Restaurant, beside Bleak House Coffee. fowlandfodder.com

  • A residential cooking center called Foodology opened on December 17. Owned by Toledoan Chef Andi Lawrence, Foodology offers classes for beginner, intermediate and
    advanced levels. 2059 W. Laskey Rd., foodologytoledo.com