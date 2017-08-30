Learn The Basics Of Everything Your Parents Tried To Tell You

When you’re a teenager, you can’t wait to move out of your parent’s house, but when that sweet, sweet freedom pushes up against reality, things get hard.

How do you find a nice, affordable apartment? What does “transferring your utilities” even mean? What the heck do you have to do to secure a loan— and should you even get one?

Need help keeping your young, youthful head above grown-up waters? Mott Branch Library will lend some support to those in need during a four-week series of Monday night workshops, Mastering “Adulting” After Moving Out.

Attend all four sessions to get the most out of the series, or just pick the ones that interest you. Learn about money basics on September 11, economic development and learning on September 18, education and lifelong learning on September 25, and financial literacy and stress management on October 2.

Register online here. Space is limited.

5-6:30pm, Mondays. September 11-October 2.

Mott Branch Library, 1085 Dorr St.,

419-259-5230. Toledolibrary.org Free