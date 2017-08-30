Learn about the history of graffiti at The Black House Gallery

Spray painting walls, or “tagging,” is fun until the cops come. At The Black House Gallery in Cleveland, there are no cops. An abandoned house-turned-art space where you can add your own permanent tags, the Gallery is hosting an event to teach you about the history of graffiti and its cultural significance. Spray paint and paint markers will be available so you can fashion your own personal piece to take home. 2-4pm. Sunday, September 3. $30.

Black House Gallery

E. 119th St. | Cleveland

216-894-1905