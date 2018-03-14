Kaptur(ing) youth creativity

Join The Arts Commission and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in celebration of young talent and creativity during the 35th annual Ninth Congressional District Invitational Art Exhibition. Art teachers within Ohio’s Ninth District were invited to nominate up to three two-dimensional artworks from their high school students, and the best of the best will be on display in a competition judged by art educators and local artists such as photographer James Dickerson and University of Toledo art professor Tom Lingeman, as well as representatives from sponsoring institutions. See the recognized artworks during a reception and awards ceremony from 4-6pm Sunday, March 18. The works will be on view through Wednesday, April 4. Lobby of Fifth Third Center at One Seagate, Downtown Toledo. theartscommission.org Free