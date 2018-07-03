July 4 Masthead: What Woman In Music Has Influenced You The Most?

Below is a list of our staff, members of “the media,” a group that our President has deemed to be “among the most dishonest people on earth.”

What woman in music has influenced you the most?

Editorial

Publisher/Editor in Chief Collette Jacobs: Lucinda Williams.

Co-publisher/Chief Financial Officer Mark I. Jacobs: The lovely Ms. Lisa Fischer.

Editorial Assignment Editor Athena Cocoves: Björk & Lil’ Kim.

Editorial Assistant Courtney Probert: Lights (Valerie Poxleitner).

Calendar Editor Sarah Emily: Donna Rae Cohen (my mom).

Web Guru Deanna Woods: Chan Marshall or Karen Peris.

Interns: Ryleigh Wann, Jayce Rubel, Lauryn Haas, and Luke Sasscer.

Contributing Writers: Erin Holden, Israa Eddeb, Jon Ruggiero, Jeff McGinnis, Emily Modrowski, Sarah Emily, Johnny Hildo, Christine Senack and Rob Brezsny.

Advertising

Sales Coordinator Jenny Leach: Patsy Cline.

Sales Assistant Eddie Knight: Janis Joplin.

Account Executives

Amy Ressler Rough: Joan Jett & Missy Elliott.

Bonnie Hunter: Patti LaBelle & Carole King.

Kathleen Dewar: Maren Morris & Adele.

Suzanne Bell: Cher.

Katie Emans: Celine Dion.

Brittany Stahl: Hillsong.

Classifieds Coordinator Catherine Bohr: Nina Simone.

Art/Production

Production Manager Imani Lateef: Cassandra Wilson.

Senior Designer Leah Foley: Madonna.

Designers

Anita Tipton: Stevie Nicks.

Kelli Miller: Wendy O. & Debbie Harry.

Norwin Lopez: Lauryn Hill.

Administration

Accountant Robin Armstrong: Etta James.

Distributor Tracy D. Kimble: Jill Scott.