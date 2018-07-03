July 4 Masthead: What Woman In Music Has Influenced You The Most?

Below is a list of our staff, members of “the media,” a group that our President has deemed to be “among the most dishonest people on earth.”
What woman in music has influenced you the most?
Editorial
Publisher/Editor in Chief Collette Jacobs: Lucinda Williams.
Co-publisher/Chief Financial Officer Mark I. Jacobs: The lovely Ms. Lisa Fischer.
Editorial Assignment Editor Athena Cocoves: Björk & Lil’ Kim.
Editorial Assistant Courtney Probert: Lights (Valerie Poxleitner).
Calendar Editor Sarah Emily: Donna Rae Cohen (my mom).
Web Guru Deanna Woods: Chan Marshall or Karen Peris.
Interns: Ryleigh Wann, Jayce Rubel, Lauryn Haas, and Luke Sasscer.
Contributing Writers: Erin Holden, Israa Eddeb, Jon Ruggiero, Jeff McGinnis, Emily Modrowski, Sarah Emily, Johnny Hildo, Christine Senack and Rob Brezsny.
Advertising
Sales Coordinator Jenny Leach: Patsy Cline.
Sales Assistant Eddie Knight: Janis Joplin.
Account Executives
Amy Ressler Rough: Joan Jett & Missy Elliott.
Bonnie Hunter: Patti LaBelle & Carole King.
Kathleen Dewar: Maren Morris & Adele.
Suzanne Bell: Cher.
Katie Emans: Celine Dion.
Brittany Stahl: Hillsong.
Classifieds Coordinator Catherine Bohr: Nina Simone.
Art/Production
Production Manager Imani Lateef: Cassandra Wilson.
Senior Designer Leah Foley: Madonna.
Designers
Anita Tipton: Stevie Nicks.
Kelli Miller: Wendy O. & Debbie Harry.
Norwin Lopez: Lauryn Hill.
Administration
Accountant Robin Armstrong: Etta James.
Distributor Tracy D. Kimble: Jill Scott.