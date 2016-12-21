You made your list, you checked it twice— and you still forgot to grab a few last minute presents. It’s OK! You aren’t alone. Not even Santa hits 100%. Fortunately, you still have time. Pick the perfect present by browsing these local offerings to find something unique that supports your community. So, sit back, relax, and let us show you some of the great options local business has to offer.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

Toast Feliz Navidad with friends and family while enjoying Toledo’s favorite margaritas at this relaxed, friendly Mexican restaurant. In 1984, Ventura’s established itself as a neighborhood staple and has maintained good cheer and quality family recipes ever since. Treat your loved ones to a hearty meal or offer up a gift card to the favored locale, for the perfect way to enjoy the holidays.

7742 W. Bancroft St. | 419-841-7523 | toledostripletreat.com/ventura

11am-11pm | Monday-Thursday. 11am-midnight |

Friday and Saturday.

xxx

xx

x

Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram





6019 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615

Sales: 855-781-9624

< >

YarkCJDR.com, YarkJeep.com

As one of the top rated SUVs in its class, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk combines superior off-roading capabilities with luxurious styling. This Jeep comes equipped with 18-inch wheels, an advanced Quadra-Drive II 4×4 System, and multiple Park Assist. With Air Suspension that offers five different height settings, this Jeep makes for the perfect trail-rated luxury SUV. And this holiday season, you can get your very own Grand Cherokee Trailhawk from Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. During our “Our Gift To You” Event, you’ll save even more with 0 payments for 90 days and up to 0% financing on select in-stock models with approved credit.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

Standard 18-inch wheels

Underbody armor with skid plates

Quadra-Lift air suspension

8.4 inch touchscreen

x

x

x

Revolution Grille

Bring the magic of the seasons to your palette with a trip to Revolution Grille. Explore Chef Rob’s frequently-changing menu of creative, contemporary American cuisine made with natural products from local growers. While you nosh on delightful dishes, sip playful house cocktails, enjoy craft beer or a perfectly-paired wine from their expansive list. So whether you want to treat your significant other to a luxurious meal or give someone special a gift card so they can savor a meal they deserve, a trip to Revolution Grille will provide the elevated flavors you can’t fit in a box.

5333 Monroe St. | 419-841-0066 |

revolutiongrille.com

| 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday |

| 4-11pm Friday-Saturday |

| 4-9pm, Sunday |

x

x

x

Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping

Deck the halls with a bounty of botanical beauties sure to keep the season bright all year long. Shop this family-owned business for unique miniature and fairy garden plants and accessories to bring magic into the home; explore the breathtaking beauty found in the succulent and terrarium department, or opt for fresh greens, crisp pine scents, Meyer lemons and more during the holidays. For gifts, Hoen’s offers bulb kits and other easy options so you can bring a floral accent into anyone’s home— no matter whether or not they have a green thumb.

1710 Perrysburg-Holland Rd., Holland | 419-865-6566. hoensgardencenter.com

9am-7pm, Monday-Saturday | 11am-7pm, Sunday

x

x

x

Belamere Suites

Tripadvisor ranked Belamere Suites as one of the 10th Most Romantic Hotels in the United States, and we’re inclined to agree— our readers have voted this boutique hotel the Best Romantic Getaway ten years in a row. With Jacuzzi Suites, pools, wine baskets, luxurious accommodations, and plenty of rose petals, we think this stylish get-a-way is the best way to celebrate a new year with your partner.

12200 Williams Rd., Perrysburg | 419-874-2233

belameresuites.com