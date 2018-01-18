Glass City Celebration: Our City, Our Future

Join Toledo’s new leader, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, for a Free Family Fun Day celebrating Our City, Our Future, during his Inaugural Weekend.

Enjoy live performances— featuring choirs, comedy, singers, actors, and poets— from local schools and art organizations. Help artist Maura Amato color in a four-foot long paint-by-numbers mural, to be kept in the Mayor’s Office.

Get a checkup with a wide variety of free health screenings available from ProMedica and other partners. Explore interactive and educational stations from The Toledo Zoo, Children’s Theatre Workshop, The Toledo Lucas County Public Library, the Toledo Museum of Art, plus more.

Come celebrate our city’s exciting future with this full day of free community activities, food, entertainment, hosted by the Kapszukiewicz Family and Toledo Area Parent News.

1:30-5pm. Sunday, January 21.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 N. Michigan St.

ourcityourfuture.org | Facebook Event