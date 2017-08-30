Ghost Hunting at the Toledo Yacht Club

The Toledo Yacht Club is home to an impressive and intricate-looking mansion — if there are ghosts to be found, you can believe that they’re haunting a swank, lakeside pad like that. And now you can find them when the TYC opens its grounds up for its nighttime Public Ghost Hunt.

Special guest speaker/investigator Tim Woolworth, an expert in ghost hunting will be on hand to teach successful paranormal tracking. Bring your own flashlight and wear closed-toed shoes, as there will be numerous low ceiling and objects to trip over in the dark. A light meal will be provided around midnight. Must be 18 and bring a valid ID with you.

8pm-3am. Saturday, August 12. $45.
Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 N. Summit St. #2,
419-726- 3485. erieshoresparanormal.com

