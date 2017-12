Elevate your holiday spirit into something more celestial during a night of psychedelic, rhythmic and positive music and dancing when Toledo’s future-beat duo Heavy Color shares the stage with friends from Michigan, Saltbreaker and Breathe Owl Breathe. The three bands promise a spirited, yet secular, night of celebratory fun at the DIY-style Warehouse District venue near Maumee Bay Brewing Co. Cash cocktail bar. $7. 8pm-midnight.

Pau Hana

356 Morris St.

facebook.com/HEAVYCOLOR