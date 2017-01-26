Transport yourself back to the fashion of the1980s. Bello Cosé Boutique presents a fashion show to unveil new designs from Autumn Gineen. Men and women both will find something to love in her designs, ranging from casual to formal. Designer Denise Baldwin-Davis will complement the show with a collection from Jamilah wRap Zone. Models present the outfits to your favorite songs from 1970 to 2000.

7pm. Saturday, February 4. $30-$100

Tremainsville Hall | 2437 Tremainsville Rd.

419-764-4046 | Find Bello Cosé Boutique on Facebook.