Valentine’s Day is pretty weird. We know. There’s something about being romantic because Hallmark told you to that feels totally uncomfortable. But hey, there’s also something about being romantic— it totally rules.

Weird or not, Valentine’s Day has asserted itself as a “real” holiday, and we’re glad. Love is fun. We love it, and so does Toledo. The writing’s on the wall: “Toledo Loves Love.”

So, whether or not you’re in love, Valentine’s Day is for everyone in Toledo. Celebrate love in all its forms by finding an event or happening in the Glass City that’s right for you.

If you want some old-fashioned romance…

Chocolates and flowers not your thing? Bring sexy back for your sweetie with a Singing Valentine from The Voices of Harmony. The accapella quartet will offer personalized in-person serenades ($40), or phone call love songs ($10). Available on February 14. Registration required. thevoicesofharmony.org.

Dance the night away and into the early morning with My Latin Valentine at Realm. Music by Los Hermanos Villegas and DJ Arsi. 7pm-2am. Friday, February 10. $10-15. 18+.

Realm | 135 S. Byrne Rd.

419-214-1005 | realmtoledo.com

What’s more romantic than dinner and a movie?

Catch an art film with your beau in Bowling Green during a screening of auteur William Greave’s 1968 film “Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One,” a truly unique documentary about the making of a documentary. Sound confusing? A meta-film like this is perfect for hashing out over dinner. 7:30pm. Tuesday, February 14.

The Gish Film Theater in Hanna Hall | Bowling Green State University

419-372-GISH | bgsu.edu

Indulge in some unconventional romance during Fathom Events’ screening of An Affair To Remember. The classic 1957 film starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr is a heartbreaking tale that features two otherwise engaged strangers who meet and fall in love on a transatlantic cruise. A remake of director Leo McCarey’s own earlier film Love Affair, this is widely considered the most romantic movie ever made. 2pm and 7pm. Sunday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 15. $10.25/general $8.25/student.

Franklin Park 16 | 5001 Monroe St.

419-472-2324 | fathomevents.com

Need a Valentine’s Day redo? Make it up to your significant other with flowers, candy and a trip to the Valentine Theatre to watch Alfred Hitchcock’s most romantic film. With not a murderous bird or crossdressing shower slasher in sight, get whisked away with Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief. 7:30pm. Friday, February 17. $5.

Valentine Theatre | 410 Adams St.

419-242-2787 | valentinetheatre.com

If you want traditions with a twist…

V-Day isn’t just for couples anymore. Celebrate love during a fun night with food, romantic games, a pinata, prizes and music— plus tons of candy— at the Toledo is for Lovers Dance. 9pm-2:30am. Saturday, February 11. $5/if under 21, Free for ages 21+.

The Ottawa Tavern | 1815 Adams St.

419-725-5483 | Innovationconcerts.com

Spend Valentine’s Day a little differently and Get Loose with Love. Peruse vintage treasures (like lingerie 50% off) from Biancat’s Meow, browse B-Bop Records collection of LPs and CDs priced at $5 (or lower), and sip Boochy Mama’s Kombucha cocktails made with fresh pressed juice from ALL Juice. Ages 21+. 4-11pm. Tuesday, February 14.

Budapest Restaurant | 3314 Monroe St.

419-241-1513 | boochymama.com

A way to your lovers heart is through their stomach. Get sweet with a personalized, edible bouquet of cupcake flowers sure to win any confectional lover needs. Bakedbouquet.com

If you want a little adventure…

Get outside and enjoy nature by taking a romantic, self-guided walk along a candle-lit trail at Oak Openings Preserve during Valentine’s Passion: Chocolate and Candlelight. Enjoy s’mores at trailside campfires during your stroll before ending the evening by sampling a variety of decadent chocolate desserts and gourmet hot cocoa while enjoying soft music by a fire. Reservations required. 6-9pm. Saturday, February 11. $15.

Oak Openings Preserve | Buehner Center | 5402 Wilkins Rd.

Whitehouse | 419-407-9700 | metroparkstoledo.com

Couples who loved to be scared will enjoy “Murder On Valentine’s Day.” Proceeds from this murder-mystery dinner will benefit the Harvey House’s Raise the Roof Campaign to help secure operating costs for one year for an LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center. Ages 18+. 6-10pm. Saturday, February 11. $50/per couple, $30/per single. Tickets include dinner, dessert, soft drink and the show.

McCune’s Other Side Bistro Bar | 5038 Lewis Ave.

419-476-1577 | harveyhousenew.org

Want to get a little weird? Let touring comedy magician Michael Night Hypnotize Your Valentine during a wild, funny and mature performance. Tickets include a dinner: chicken paprikash, potatoes, salad, roll, green beans, and beer and wine. 18+. 6:30pm. Saturday, February 11. $40.

Bayside Boardwalk | 2759 Seaman Rd.

Oregon, OH | 419-862-5165 | michaelnightmagic.com

What happens in the dark, stays in the dark. Take your Valentine on a Flashlight Tour: ”The Look of Love.” Experience the history of love told through art. Reservation required.18+. 6-8:30pm. Saturday, February 11. $20-25.

Toledo Museum of Art | 2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | Toledomuseum.org

Animal lovers unite, enjoy a day warming up with your true love and furry four-legged friends at the Toledo Zoo, by celebrating Vanimal-Tine’s Day. 10am-3pm. Saturday, February 11. $19/adults, $16/children (2-11) and seniors (60+), Free/children under 2 years.

The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium | 2 Hippo Way

419-385-5721 | Toledozoo.org

If you want to finally relax….

Stretch your muscles, open your mind— and get a little sweaty and sticky— by finding your inner zen with your love during a Partner Yoga Class on Valentine’s Day Weekend led by Jenn McCullough of Integration Yoga with Jenn. Singles welcome too. 3:30-5pm. Saturday, February 11. $20.

Buddhist Temple of Toledo | 6537 Angola Rd.

419-266-9642 | Integrationyogastudio.com

Chill with playwright John Scott and talented artists as you embark on an intimate journey during Art & SOUL: For Lovers Only. Whether you’re with your lover, or just love yourself, join in and listen to soulful, romantic spoken poetry and readings. 9-11pm. Friday, February 10. $10.

The Truth Art Gallery | 1811 Adams St.

419-243-0007 | See event on Facebook

Spend some quiet introspective time with the crayon box during Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring Program. Refreshments and supplies will be provided, all you have to do is show up. 6-7:30pm. Tuesday, February 14.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Birmingham Branch Meeting Room Upper

203 Paine Ave. | 419-259-5210 | toledolibrary.org

Pump up your pout at Ada Aesthetics with their Kissable Lips Promotion. All February, they’re Board Certified Dermatologists are offering natural-looking lip enhancement with Juvederm-Volbella at a savings of $100 per a single treatment. Plus you can Sweeten Your Savings with $50 off BOTOX (restrictions apply).

12780 Roachton Rd. | Perrysburg |7640 W. Sylvania Ave.

Suite E, Sylvania | 419-872-0777 | daohio.com

If you have an appetite for romance…

Enjoy some sweets with your sweet during The Toledo Area Humane Society’s 3rd annual Valentine’s Day Barkery Sale, where you can support local animals in their shelter by buying desserts. Noon-5pm. Saturday, February 11.

The Toledo Area Humane Society’s Maumee Shelter |827 Illinois Ave.

419-891-0705 | toledohumane.org

Let your tastebuds enjoy traditional flavors from Greece with a Very Vegan Valentine’s Day Dinner fit for any god or goddess. Indulge yourselves with Aphrodite’s Delight or just skip dinner and go straight to dessert. Seating is limited, first come first serve. 5-10pm.Tuesday, February 14. Prices varied.

The Attic on Adams | 1701 Adams St.

419-243-5350 | See event on Facebook.

Want to stay in with your beau on Valentine’s Day night? Start your day early with Brunch and Jazz, where local artists Nelson Overton and Kyle Turner will perform as lovebirds enjoy brunch and coffee. Reserve your spot in advance by emailing you and your date’s name to bleakhousecoffee@gmail.com. 10am-12:30pm. Sunday, February 14. $30 per couple.

Bleak House Coffee | 612 Adams St.

419-740-1125 | bleakhousecoffee.com