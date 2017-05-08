. May 8, 2017.

Circle 2445 brings its annual Kentucky Derby party back to the Toledo Museum of Art. This party is complete with a cash bar featuring Mint Juleps, and Bourbon tastings. A taste of Kentucky with southern fare, guests are encouraged to wear their most extravagant clothing for the Derby Digs Fashion Contest. Kentucky Chrome, featuring Jason Huntley, will perform live.

4:30pm | Saturday, May 6 | $25/in advance, $35/at the door $15/bourbon tasting | Toledo Museum of Art | 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org

The V Collection’s annual Kentucky Derby Party will provide a viewing of the Derby with food from Element 112 and Mint Juleps. Wear your best clothes to the event. The race will be playing throughout the store.

4:30pm | Saturday May 6 | $35

The V Collection, 5630 Main St. Sylvania | 419-517-0508

vcollectiononline.com

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer invites you to wear your favorite hat and outfit to watch the big race. Includes hors d’oeuvres. 4pm. Saturday, May 6. $5.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer | 1516 Adams St. | 419- 243-6675

manhattanstoledo.com