The Bs are on full display down in Columbus’ Franklin Park Conservatory with the kickoff of the annual Blooms and Butterflies exhibit. Wander among exotic plants from all over the world as hundreds of beautiful butterflies flutter freely. Don’t be surprised if you become a landing pad! These species of butterflies come from China, Costa Rica, Tanzania and other far-flung locales and can range in size from 1.5 inches to the 12-inch wingspan of the Attacus Atlas moth. Newly emerged butterflies are released daily during educational presentations at 1pm and 3pm. For all ages, this exhibit opens on Saturday, March 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17. $14/general $7/children, 3-17 $11/students and seniors.

Franklin Park Conservatory Pacific Island Water Garden

1777 E. Broadway St. | Columbus

614-715-8000 | fpconservatory.org