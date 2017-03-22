Do you remember a time when all of your favorite video games were in an arcade? Think back to those days. You walked in the front door, pockets filled with chances to beat someone’s high score. Colorful 8-bit characters scrolled across the gaming screens of your past, and simple electronic melodies got stuck in your head. Advancements in video games have near-completely relegated the classic arcade to the past, but Downtown 419’s Glass City social pop-up arcade event provides a way to tap into that past, partnering it with your beer-drinking present.

One of the latest trends in nightlife, a pop-up bar/arcade allows guests to play arcade games while enjoying cocktails from a fully-stocked bar, a concept made popular by places like Dave and Busters and Reset. Two sessions of the pop-up bar/arcade are sold out, but there are openings on both Friday and Saturday, during the 10pm slot.

Creating even more nostalgia with local Toledoans Glass City Social placed this bar/arcade in the old Broer Freeman Jewelers building, making you feel as if you have stepped back in time.

There will also be pool tables, and live music from DJ Muha. For those who need to refuel, food trucks will be available. On Friday, Rosie’s Italian Grille will be serving cheese bread, pizzas and pastas, while Saturday has Beastro 4740 cooking up delicious burgers and fries.

Your old digital friends anticipate their next glorious adventure with you, while new friends are just a coin drop away. So hit the start button and relive your past with the Downtown 419’s Glass City Social pop-up bar/arcade.

10pm. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. $20.

The old Broer Freeman Jewelry building, 622 Jefferson Ave., downtown419.com