Need help planning the perfect wedding? Anchored: Toledo’s Bridal Show Alternative will present a chance to talk to wedding vendors. There will be an opportunity to taste food and cocktails that could be served at your wedding. Even if you haven’t met the groom yet, it never hurts to start generating ideas and contacts. Anchored sets itself apart from other bridal shows by presenting a fake wedding with a model bride and groom to showcase the ideas being presented at each booth. There will be live music by Zak Ward. 5pm. Saturday, March 11. $8.

The Blarney Event Center

601 Monroe St. | 419-418-2339

theblarneyirishpub.com