Adams Street Block Party is back

In strong contention to be the best local event of the year, the Adams Street Block Party will get you wet, wild and drunk— if that’s what you’re into. Featuring dunk tanks to “punish” local politicians, a water balloon fight and giant water pong, there will also be special art and entertainment events at local haunts, including Georgjz419, Wesley’s, Jupmode, Carlos’ Poco Loco, Manhattan’s, Handmade Toledo and more. Drink specials will be available at many of the bars, accessible with a $5 wristband. 21+ after 10pm and this area is designated an Outdoor Refreshment Area, so get the approved cup and take your drinks with you. 4pm. Sunday, September 3. Uptown Toledo, Adams St., Check out the event on Facebook.