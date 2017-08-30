STYLE SENSE WITH… Chris “Sino” Ellerson

Chris “Sino” Ellerson, has a dream that he is committed to. By dawn, he is clocked into a local automotive factory, working long hours, often with overtime. After his long workday, he spends his evenings and weekends serving many local clients with Details By Sino, his self-started auto detailing business.

An idea he set into motion beginning in his driveway, it has now expanded to a mobile business that can serve other local companies.

Ellerson’s dream also funds his passion for footwear— especially tennis shoes. He could wear two pairs of shoes per day for one month and still have a surplus.

How would you describe your personal style? I’d say it’s pretty chill. Laid back for the most part.

Are you as meticulous with your clothing selection as your shoes? I’m nowhere near as picky with clothes as I am with my shoes. I could throw on some basic cargo shorts and a t-shirt that has a superhero on it and call it a day.

How many pairs of shoes do you have?

I don’t know the exact number, but if I had to guess, I’d say roughly 90 pairs.

Do you have a favorite pair of shoes? My favorite shoes my Infrared Jordan 6s— and that’s only because they were a limited edition. I’ve only seen maybe 5 other people with them.

Are they “tennis shoes” or “sneakers”? They’re definitely tennis shoes to me… I’ve never called my shoes “sneakers.”

Do you have a certain type of shoe that you wear outdoors for your business? When working in the factory, I’m usually in my black Nike 2013 Flexes because they are so light and it feels like I’m walking on clouds. When I’m out detailing cars, I switch it up. I mainly wear my black and blue Nike Tailwind 6s or my gray and blue pair or navy blue pair of Nike Waffle Trainers, because of the comfort they provide.

What’s the best way to protect shoes from the elements? I spray new shoes down with water-resistant [solution], put them back in the box and store them in a cool, dry area until I’m ready to break them out of the box.

If you’re going to a black-tie affair, what type of dress shoe would you wear? If I have to go to a black-tie event, I’d probably wear a pair of loafers. I’d definitely have a pair of Chucks waiting in the car though (I’m not a fan of getting all dressed up).

Would you say that your shoe collection was created on impulse or with careful calculation?

I’d say that my shoe collection was carefully calculated. I’d hop on the sneaker app and see what shoe was coming out a few months in advance and set a reminder so I’ll be notified when they drop.

Are you a “stand-in-line” new shoe release customer? If so, what is the longest time you waited to cop a pair and what were they? I don’t wait in line for shoes. The last time I did, I waited maybe 20 to 30 minutes. If it’s something everyone else wants, I will ask one of my buddies to get them for me, and I’ll pay them instead.

You’re a young dad; will your children have as many shoes as you? My son just turned 2 years old and he has already had over 20 pairs of tennis shoes. The older boys have a lot of shoes, too! We have a big container full to give away every year.