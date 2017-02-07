Natalie Deeb

Age: 20

Occupation: Barista at Starbucks,

Co-owner/founder of Boonie Patch Co.

Natalie is the kind of girl that makes jeans and a tee shirt look chic. Her simple, laid-back style is effortless chill. We don’t know how she does it.

Maybe it’s her big, huge head of gorgeous hair? Maybe it’s her pins and patches? (Last year, Natalie and her boyfriend, Greg Patrisso, began a business, Boonie Patch Co., and she’s frequently adorn with their funny, unique and handmade pins and patches). We don’t know, but we want to. So we had to ask.

Do you have a signature look?

I really enjoy wearing comfortable clothes. I look for pieces that will function well in my everyday life, as well as make me feel confident. I tend to gravitate towards Vans shoes and Reeboks with almost every outfit. I love a good pair of high waisted jeans paired with a loose tee shirt or chunky sweater. I also like really simple outfits, where there are only 2-3 components to it but it just flows. Basically, I try feel comfortable in whatever I am wearing, so I feel good regardless of my outfit choice.

I obviously love adding patches/pins to everything because it adds a small detail to your outfit, where someone may have that same piece but not with your patch. It adds personalization to any item. They are so easy to iron-on or sew to jackets and I am so glad they are making a come back!

What inspires your style?

I am really into just random people I find going through the discover page on Instagram, as well as following Refinery29. I like to see how they pair everyday items with funky/weird things. It helps me envision my own pieces in my closet with something random.

What’s your least favorite

fashion trend?

I really hate those tight shirts where they lace up in the front. I think they are so awful and overdone. Everyone owned one in multiple colors. They just seemed like the go-to party shirt, so everyone at a party would always end up wearing the same thing.

What’s your favorite accessory?

I love hoop earrings. I have different sizes, for different outfits. I just like how they frame my face and get lost in my hair. They can be subtle, or they can be a great

statement piece.