STYLE SENSE WITH ARYANNA FOSTER

Like the perfect recipe, success is based on the richness of the ingredients. Aryanna Foster knows her way around the kitchen and her closet. This aspiring chef can be found on Instagram @myndfuneral, sharing her art and photography in ways that speak to her approach to fashion. Using black and white as a blank canvas, she integrates pops of color while her makeup and accessories are like a garnish on a finished dish.

How would you describe your personal style? A little bit of everything. I can be very laid back casual wearing basics, while using a nice accessory piece to pull it together.

What’s the inspiration for your IG name? One of my favorite bands, Cloakroom. They deleted their Insta for a little while so I took the handle.

You wear a lot of black, white and gray. Is that your signature? Black, white and gray are absolutely my staples. I can pair those basics with really fun pieces.



What local stores do you frequent for clothes and accessories? I love Uniqlo and H&M. I recently discovered House of Dow in Uptown, and I love all the vintage pieces.

What products do you use to keep your skin so flawless? I don’t do much with my skin except drinking plenty of water and using Tatcha’s The Balanced Water Cream.

Are you a makeup artist or photographer? I wouldn’t consider myself a professional photographer although I love taking pictures. I got into film cameras recently, which has been fun. I’m not a makeup artist; I’ve been doing this for so long, it just comes naturally.

If you were a superhero, what would your superpower be and why? I would love my superpower to be flying. No car. No walking. It would be so cool!

What is your go to date night look? For date night, I’d definitely wear a black dress or jumpsuit with a sleek ponytail and red lipstick.

What is one accessory you can’t leave home without? My little gold bee necklace.