Emerson Johnston

Age: 21

Occupation: Marketing Student

Emerson Johnston hopes to be a stylist, and with his sense of style and knowledge of fashion, you may just see his name in Vogue one day. He’s kept up to date with all the latest trends and worked at Forever 21 for a few years as a visual merchandiser, offering his input on outfit set ups and style options.

Emerson is a go-to for updates on trends in fashion. His wardrobe reflects a fun tone that is easy for everyday looks while also offering options for dressing his best. His style contains hints of a relaxed, California livin’ vibe paired with a stronger sense of style to make his wardrobe more chic.

Despite the California vibe, his style doesn’t have a California budget. His wardrobe, filled with items he has accumulated through thrifting, has pieces carefully picked to accentuate while not breaking the bank.

What would you call your style?

West Coast-street style. I like relaxed clothes, and I love playing with colors.

What colors do you like to play with?

Pastels are my favorite. I like pinks, blues and mint green. One of my favorite combinations is light pink with olive green.

Do you have any style inspirations?

Lucky B. Smith, Rihanna, Versace and Gucci are some of my biggest inspirations. I also really like the aesthetic of H&M.

What’s your favorite local store to shop at?

Savers is probably my favorite. I love thrift shopping.

What is your must have staple item for your wardrobe?

White high top converse: they have a really classic and nostalgic look to them.

What is something that’s unique about your style?

I think that it’s a blend of laid back yet chic. I wear a lot of relaxed clothing items, but I try to style them up and make them look trendy.