Four Looks We Loved at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Block Party

Toledo is forming a strong, artistic sense of self with the help of all of its unique residents. We went to the annual Toledo Museum of Art Block Party on July 8 to see how people of all different backgrounds showed off one of the most personal forms of art: style.

Name: Jamie Curls

Where in town are you from?

West Toledo.



Best night out at:

Sportway of Toledo.



I am inspired by:

90’s television shows.



How does your style reflect your personality?

My style is basic yet original like my nonchalant personality.



Who is your style inspiration?

Jon Knight/Will Smith.



What is your favorite store to shop at?

Any Goodwill or Salvation Army I can find around town. Or Tagpop.co if I shop online.



What song title describes your style?

“Smuckers” by Tyler the Creator.

Name: Daphne Dushane

Where in town are you from?

I grew up in west Toledo, but the Old West End had been home for the last two years.



Best night out at:

Bretz. I love to dance and the vibes are always good.



Best meal ever at:

Fowl and Fodder. Breakfast is my favorite. Their chicken and waffles are the best.



I find inspiration at:

Estate sales. When I was young, I always wanted to dress up in my grandma’s clothes. That hasn’t really changed.



How would you describe your style?

Anything but basic.



Heels or flats?

Heels!



What is your favorite decade for fashion?

The 1950s. There’s a look from this era that can suit anyone. The attention to an exaggerated feminine shape and fun prints just do it for me.



What do most people notice about your style?

It’s unique. I take great pleasure in finding a vintage piece I haven’t seen anyone wear before, or restyling something modern in a retro way.



If you could have any famous person’s wardrobe, who would it be?

Dita Von Teese.



Favorite accessory?

Red lips! It makes every outfit feel more glamorous.

Name: Tasha Quaintance

Where in town are you from?

The south side.

I am inspired by

My mom and nature.

What item from your wardrobe do you wear when you want to really stand out?

A printed colorful jacket.

Prints or solid colors?

Prints!

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?

Anything black with a nice pair of shoes.

What accessories do you have the most of?

Necklaces.

What fashion risk do you wish you would have taken sooner?

Wearing no bra or wearing more jumpsuits.

Finish this sentence: the higher the heels…

The better you feel.

Name: Taylor Hartfield

Where in town are you from?

I am from the west side of Toledo, I’m about three minutes away from UT… if that!

Best meal ever at:

Carlos Poco Loco.

I am inspired by:

Museums, looking at street art and meeting new people.

What items in your wardrobe are really unique?

I love vintage/consignment shops and a lot of my unique pieces come from there! They are usually one-of-a-kind, which I love!

If money wasn’t an object, what is the first big fashion purchase you would make?

A Chanel bag.

If you could have any famous person’s wardrobe, who would it be?

Janelle Monáe.

Neutrals or bright colors?

I love neutrals. You can mix and match and still have fun with neutrals.

What are your favorite recent fashion trends?

Over-sized bell sleeves, fringed jeans, and slides (sandals).

You can only have three items from your wardrobe: which do you pick?

My turban, distressed boyfriend jeans, and my little black dress.