Achieve your destiny and get aggressive on the flat track. The Glass City Rollers, Toledo’s premier roller derby team is seeking coaches. Looking for a head coach and an assistant, the Rollers need passionate individuals to help them roll to victory in 2017. While not a must, they would prefer someone who has coaching experience AND knows the sport of roller derby.

Applicants should be familiar with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) rules and safety protocol. At the very least, watch the movie Whip It before you apply. Requiring travel with night and weekend participation, both jobs are unpaid— but you do get to come up with your own awesome nickname.

For more information, visit facebook.com/glasscityrollers