Commemorate with Wade Kapszukiewicz at his Our City, Our Future Inaugural Celebration. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and bar snacks throughout the evening. Live music and dancing will accommodate this cocktail attire event. Tickets include two complimentary drink tickets. VIP includes admittance to the reception at The Heights rooftop bar featuring a complimentary open bar. $75-$300. 6-11:30pm. Saturday, January 20.

Toledo Renaissance Hotel, 444 N. Summit St.

419-244-2444 | electwade.com