Valentine’s Day is right around the corner (in less than seven days to be exact)— don’t worry Toledo City Paper has your back! We’ve come up with a list of local ways to celebrate the holiday. So whether you’re someone who’s into the Hallmark holiday (and you want to feel the love), you’re flying solo, or you and your sweetie are more into Halloween, we’ve got you covered in our top 7 V-Day events.

Love is in the air. See how these couples are celebrating love #Inthe419.

Can't wait until Valentine's Day is over? Fast-forward to Halloween at the Ohio Theatre during an evening dedicated to everyone scared of love.

Speak the language of love— wine. Lots of it. We visited Zinful in Perrysburg and found the perfect bottle to live in vino veritas.

Vegans and Vegetarians rejoice! The Attic on Adams will be serving up a meat-free meal at their special Very Vegan Valentine's Day Dinner.

Dance the night away with your significant other, listen to music and win some prizes – check out The Ottawa Tavern’s Toledo is for Lovers Dance.

If you’re style is more vintage and laid back— check out Get Loose with Love (in the old Budapest building). Kombucha cocktails, records and half-off vintage lingerie will be available for purchase.

Celebrate love at a romantic chocolate and candlelight walk at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark.

Still not sure how to spend the holiday? You'll love our list of Valentine's Day events and happenings.