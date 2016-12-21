Giving some love to her hometown, Toledo-born Katie Holmes has decided to hold the national premiere of her directorial debut, All We Had, in NW Ohio. She will also be doing a Q&A after the screening, so if you have any questions for the actress— like why she didn’t date you in high school— you might get some closure tonight. In the film, 14-year-old Ruthie is forced to watch as her mother makes bad decision after bad decision in an attempt to keep their family together. The two women are homeless and jumping from town to town in an effort to find a better life, but nothing ever seems to work out. Holmes plays Rita, the mom who is too quick to trust manipulative men, in this sobering drama based on the 2014 Annie Weatherwax novel of the same name. Space is limited, so get there early. 7-10pm. Friday, December 23. $5. Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., 419-897-8902. greateasterntheatres.com