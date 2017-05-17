Unlucky in love? Have you scoured the dating sites seeking out Mr. or Mrs. Right? Are you worried that you’ll die old and alone with a bunch of cats who you pretend are your children? Don’t be that person— sign up for TCP’s Single in the Glass City!

We don’t care how old or young you are (too much at least— must be at least 18) or what you look like: All are welcome. We just want you to join in the fun of our sexiest issue of the year. You don’t even need to be outgoing, you just need to peek out of your shell a little bit so some other shy person can find you.

Not only will you get to be profiled in an upcoming edition, you’ll get to attend our Single in the Glass City party, receive cool swag and attend a professional photo shoot. Not bad, right? And who knows? You might even meet the person of your dreams? What other area publication is willing to do that for you?

Hell, sign up a friend! If you know someone who is single and just needs that adorable push in the right direction (and you think they’d actually be down for some fun), sign them up! We love great people and helping great people fall in love!

To apply: please send a photograph and a short (200 word) introduction telling us about yourself (or your friend) to editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com by Friday, June 9.