The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Water Quality Council and the Regional Water Planning Committee are holding a special meeting concerning Ohio Regional Water Districts under Ohio Revised Code (ORC) §6119. From 1-3pm on Friday, February 3, a discussion will be held to determine the viability of a regional water system which will ensure safe, reliable drinking water with an equitable rate structure for participating communities and their residents. If you’re reading this, you probably have a dog in this fight, so consider attending. At the TMACOG building, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Please call 419-241-9155 extension 128 for more details or to RSVP.