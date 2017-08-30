Toledo Instagram Feeds You Need To Follow

Pictures are worth a thousand words, and with the millions of photos Instagram has to offer, you’re in for a never-ending book. Check out these Instagram feeds to get your local Toledo fix.

Elyssa Sue @rustbeltgems

Follow for: your daily dose of all that nature has to offer. From food to gemstones, this feed will bring you closer to the great outdoors. Etsy shop located in bio.

Yer Mom’s House of Eats @houseofeats

Follow for: a selection of delicious looking wraps, sandwiches and more. House of eats brings witty humor to their food photos.

Isaac Clunk @iklunk

Follow for: fun caricature drawings by a talented local artist. Get an inside look at his process and see examples of his best work.

Beatrice Ticketyboo @beatriceticketyboo

Follow for: adorable cat photos with handmade pet outfits, hats and more made by local artist. Etsy shop located in bio.

House of Dow @houseofdow

Follow for: an inside look at Toledo’s newest vintage store. Find great pieces for your wardrobe and learn about vintage style.

Andala Rae @andalaraeart

Follow for: a local tattoo artist’s feed of beautiful inked-up photos and take a look into her art featuring terrariums, glow hives and more.

Exploring Andy @exploringandy

Follow for: breathtaking pictures by local photographer of Toledo and surrounding areas that will make you proud to be a midwesterner.

Jessica Oak @spookysgeekboutique

Follow for: a look into a local artist’s fun, quirky creations featuring homemade headbands, skirts and more.

Smashing Toledo @smashingtoledo

Follow for: mouth-watering photos of the best food that Toledo has to offer.

Eric Ward @littlecoal

Follow for: stunning photographs by a local photographer. Pictures feature photos all over the Toledo area that will remind you of the beauty that Northwest Ohio encompasses.

The Bubble Sharks @thebubblesharks

Follow to: put a smile on your face. This feed brings joy to Toledoans, just as the bubble sharks do.

#419 @365.days.in.toledo

Follow for: a look into the great city that is Toledo. Photos feature places all over the city, showcasing all that Toledo has to offer.

Dirtykics @dirtykics

Follow for: a deep look inside Toledo through this photographer’s unique pictures.

Toledo Museum of Art @toledomuseum

Follow for: a beautiful feed to see photos of some of Toledo’s greatest art.

Toledo Republic @toledorepublic

Follow for: a look into Toledo, by Toledo. This feed features many photos of Toledo taken by residents of the Glass City.