Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, although it’s often an afterthought in the United States. Die hard fans are not lost though— they can be found at the Village Idiot early in the morning, ready for every minute of the game.

During weekend mornings, the Maumee bar turns into the Full 90 Pub and soccer starts getting called “football.”

The Full 90 pop-up pop is the NW Ohio hotspot for the soccer fandom of foreign leagues. Showing EPL, Champions League and other major soccer events, the season kicks off on Saturday, April 1.

“The Full 90 is a weekend gathering of people who enjoy watching soccer played at its highest level,” says event facilitator Shaun Hoover.

First up, the Full 90 will show Everton as they take on Liverpool this Saturday, April 1 at 7:15am. The food truck Nogdog will stop by, offering 100% beef to vegan varieties of hot dogs.

The action doesnt stop on Saturday.

Arsenal’s Premier League’s Top Four ranking hopes are on the line for their highly anticipated game against Manchester City, on Sunday, April 2. Full 90 Pub will add to the British feel by serving up a full English breakfast on that day. Doors open at 10:30am.

Soccer may be an afterthought for many, but the determination of the Full Pub 90 will keep the game kicking here in NW Ohio.

7:15am on Saturday, April 1. 10:30am on Sunday, April 2.

The Village Idiot, 309 Conant St., Maumee.

419-893-7281. See The Full 90 Pub on Facebook.